D-backs Pitcher to Start Thrilling WBC Final vs Team USA

And then there was one.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is last member of the Arizona Diamondbacks remaining in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

With a tournament championship, homeland pride and three years of bragging rights on the line, Rodriguez will make the start for Team Venezuela on Tuesday night's WBC final, staring down a star-studded Team USA lineup at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. local Arizona time.

Rodriguez has made one start prior, giving up three runs in 2.2 innings. Two of those runs came off the bat of teammate and Dominican Republic second baseman Ketel Marte.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez to Face Team USA

Mar 11, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (52) delivers a pitch against the Dominican Republic during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The road doesn't get much easier for Rodriguez. Team USA, though perhaps not as dominant a force as might have been expected this tournament, is a lineup full of nine tough outs. Rodriguez's American counterpart will be Mets right-hander Nolan McLean.

Rodriguez may not be getting a full spring, but he may very well be more prepared for regular-season competition than his rotation-mates on the D-backs' staff.

Facing two of the most dominant lineups in the world of international baseball — Team D.R. and Team USA — is a significantly tougher and more high-stakes challenge than throwing against minor-leaguers in meaningless Cactus League games.

Before he left for Team Venezuela, Rodriguez made one spring start. He fired two scoreless innings, displaying an uptick in fastball velocity to nearly 95 MPH. He's also down nearly 25 pounds from the weight at which he entered 2025 spring training.

He's also been working on a new breaking ball — turning his slider into more of a 12-6-type curveball in hopes of generating more swing-and-miss.

"I started using more [curveballs] during the [2025] season, like August to the last games of the season. ... This year we're working on getting more like a true curveball rather than... a sweeper or slider," Rodriguez said following his first Cactus League start.

Poor results would not be a shock when facing a tough USA lineup, but if Rodriguez is able to shut them down, that could be a significantly encouraging sign for the upcoming season as he makes his way back to Arizona. Rodriguez is entering year three of a four-year, $80 million deal.

The veteran lefty will be the last member of the D-backs to return to camp once Tuesday's matchup is over.

Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Carlos Santana, following an extremely controversial ending to Team D.R.'s matchup with Team USA, will all make their way back to Salt River Fields this week, manager Torey Lovullo said.