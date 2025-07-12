Randal Grichuk's Heroics Not Enough as Angels Walk Off Diamondbacks
Prior to the Arizona Diamondbacks' 6-5 walk off loss to the Los Angeles Angels Friday night, manager Torey Lovullo made an uncharacteristic statement. Usually focused on one game at a time, he expressed the need for his team to sweep the Angels and get back over .500.
Speaking to Jacob Gurvis of MLB.com Lovullo said, “I want to win all 3 of these games... I normally ask them for 1 day at a time, but I want to be over .500. I think this group is ready to be over .500 and take that next step.”
That's impossible now. Travis d'Arnaud singled home a run against Kyle Backus in the ninth, sending the D-backs to defeat. The Diamondbacks might have been fortunate to be in the game in the first place.
Ryne Nelson's night could not have gotten off to a worse start. Zach Neto greeted him with a leadoff homer off a center-cut fastball, and that was just the beginning. A walk, a double by Mike Trout, and a home run by Yoan Moncada ran the score to 4-0 Angels.
Nelson gave up two more hits in the inning and finally retired the ninth man to come to the plate, needing 35 pitches.
The D-backs' offense answered back immediately against Tyler Anderson with four runs of their own in the top of the second. They too sent nine men to the plate. Randal Grichuk got it started with the first of his two homers on the night, a two-run shot to left.
Doubles by Blaze Alexander and Alek Thomas, and a base hit by Jose Herrera led to two more runs and a tie game. Thomas slid hard into Angels' catcher Logan O'Hoppe and beat the tag.
Somehow Nelson managed to get through the next three innings without allowing a run, and that despite a 29-pitch third inning. He was pulled after four innings having allowed seven hits, four walks, and striking out one. Nelson's ERA bounced up to 3.68.
Anderson did Nelson one better, managing to get through five innings, not allowing any more runs either. The D-backs had a runner in scoring position in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings, but couldn't cash in.
Kendall Graveman, who came off the injured list prior to the game, came in to pitch the bottom of the fifth. He got two quick outs, but issued a walk, allowed a stolen base and an RBI single, giving the Angels a 5-4 lead through five.
Grichuk blasted his second homer to dead center in the top of the seventh, tying things up. He now has seven homers, and also doubled in the game, breaking out of a slump in a big way.
Anthony DeSclafani performed yeoman's work, pitching three scorless innings to get them to the ninth. But in total the Diamondbacks pitching staff issued eight walks and gave up 12 hits.
The D-backs were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and left seven men on base. Were it not for Grichuk's heroics, they would not have been in the game.
Arizona's record falls to 46-49, and they are assured of going into the All-Star break under .500. Circling back to Lovullo's pre-game comments, one can only guess what kind of pressure he was feeling to put the need for a sweep out there.
With just 14 games left before the July 31 deadline, the D-backs will be at least 5.5 games out of the third Wild Card. If the Giants hold onto their lead against the Dodgers as of this writing, that will turn to six.
Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6:38 p.m. Zac Gallen will pitch for Arizona and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi gets the ball for Los Angeles.