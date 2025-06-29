Rodriguez Takes Mound with Diamondbacks in Danger of Sweep
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in danger of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins on Sunday after dropping both of the first two games of their homestand at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.
Arizona has not played clean baseball in this series. They've been plagued by errors, mental mistakes and bad execution from both their pitching staff and lineup.
Arizona is 41-41, close to falling below .500, while the Marlins are 36-45 and on a steady climb, winning seven of their last 10.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Miami Marlins Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.40 ERA) vs RHP Cal Quantrill (5.56 ERA)
The Diamondbacks will ask left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez to play stopper and prevent their losing streak from reaching four games.
Rodriguez has looked like a different pitcher since returning from the injured list. In his four starts since, he has yet to allow more than two runs. Rodriguez dominated the Chicago White Sox to the tune of six scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts his last time out.
Strangely enough, Rodriguez's last start against Miami was a familiar tale. He threw 5.1 innings with one earned run and struck out 9 batters, but poor defense behind him led to two unearned runs and helped to shorten his outing.
The veteran has looked very sharp of late, both with his ability to land pitches for strikes and in collecting swing-and-miss.
The Marlins, however, are a very hot-hitting team. They scored 17 runs between games one and two of the series, and have been a pesky force offensively. Rodriguez, though on an upward trajectory, will need to be pinpoint to stifle Miami's blazing-hot lineup.
Meanwhile, right-hander Cal Quantrill has struggled in 2025, sporting a 5.56 ERA and a 3-7 record. Though his June has not been exceptionally ineffective (4.82 monthly ERA), he has yet to complete the sixth inning in any of his starts this month, and has given up multiple runs in all four.
Quantrill has has not accomplished much in the way of swing-and-miss or soft contact, but he does have a diverse, six-pitch arsenal.
His four-seam and sinker sit around 93 MPH, with a nearly exact usage split between the four-seam, a cutter and a splitter. He also occasionally turns to a curve and slider, though his breaking pitches have been quite poor.
Quantrill has a career 6.19 ERA against Arizona.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Lineup
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Bullpen
Saturday's game encapsulated the D-backs' bullpen struggles. They had to use six of their eight relievers, only two of which had scoreless innings, Kevin Ginkel and Kyle Backhus. Jalen Beeks was charged with three runs, the last of which was an inherited runner that scored off Ryan Thompson. Shelby Miller allowed a run in the ninth to blow the save and Juan Morillo gave up a hit to the first batter he saw in the 10th, allowing the Ghost Runner to score.
It isn't out of the question to see some of these arms called upon to pitch a back-to-back due to several days' rest prior to Saturday, but the situation may get tight if Rodriguez is not able to deliver a lengthy start.
Miami's bullpen is still somewhat taxed, although they got four innings out of two arms Saturday. Setup man Anthony Bender is likely down after throwing two innings, but co-closers Ronny Henriquez and Calvin Faucher were given the day off.