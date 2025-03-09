Ryan Waldschmidt and Yordin Chalas Impressive in D-backs Vegas Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks traveled to Las Vegas this weekend to face the A's for a two game series to be played at Las Vegas Ballpark. The A's won the first game by a score of 4-2 on the strength of three solo homers.
The D-backs managed just five hits, but one of them was a deep home run to centerfield from top outfield prospect Ryan Waldschmidt. Jordan Lawlar had another extra base hit, a double. He now has four extra base hits among his six hits total.
Known as Big League Weekend, the series is an opportunity for fans to see major league players. The A's Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators play in this ballpark. Major leaguers making the trip included Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Josh Naylor, Jake McCarthy, Adrian Del Castillo, and Jorge Barrosa.
D-backs manager Torey Lovullo spoke prior to the game about the experience for a lot of the minor league players that he brought with him for the series. It's a chance for them to experience what major league travel is like, and get in game situations alongside the major league players.
In addition to Waldschmidt and Lawlar, several other top minor league prospects made the trip, such as Druw Jones, Demetrio Crisantes, Landon Sims, and Yordin Chalas.
Chalas was very impressive for Arizona. He needed just 17 pitches to throw two scoreless innings. He issued a leadoff walk in his second inning but immediately induced a 6-4-3 double play.
Chalas averaged over 97 MPH on both his sinker and four seamer. He also throws a slider and cutter. He struck out 72 batters in 51 innings across two levels in 2024.
"I like him. I saw him throw the other day. He's got really, really good stuff." One minor thing Lovullo wanted to see cleaned up was a timer violation at the start of the fifth inning when Chalas took too long to warmup. That started the count 1-0, and lead to the four pitch walk. "But he made pitches. Got out of it" Lovullo said.
Tommy Henry started and worked three innings, getting in 41 pitches, 27 for strikes. He retired the side in order in the first and third innings. Unfortunately those donuts bracketed a two-run second inning in which he allowed two runs.
A leadoff double and a single led to one run, and then after a caught stealing, Nick Kurtz hit a long home run to center field right into the teeth of a stiff wind. The pitch was a slider that was in the middle of the zone
Henry did not walk a batter and struck out one. His fastball averaged about 90 MPH, which is his normal range at this point. Lovullo focused on the positives for Henry
"Tommy was in the zone. He looked like he was pounding the ball. Fastball was very aggressive. So, there are a couple of things that I was pleased with. That was definitely one of them."
Spencer Giesting threw two innings, giving up two of the A's three solo homers. Billy Corcoran followed with scoreless eighth inning, striking out two in an impressive fashion