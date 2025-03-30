Ryne Nelson and the Resurgence of the Diamondbacks win 10-6
The Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a four-run deficit and beat the Chicago Cubs 10-6 following a massive bullpen collapse by Chicago. The team showcased it's elite offense and the potential the team has to be among the best in baseball. It was the largest comeback so far this season in baseball.
The come back also was the 12th time in franchise history for the D-backs to come back when down four or more in the eighth inning or later.
The Diamondbacks put on a show in front of 39+ thousand fans. They entered the eighth inning down 6-2 and came back with an eight-run inning to go up 10-6, and included many major moments worth revisiting. It's the most runs scored in one inning in MLB thus far this year.
Of course, the coolest moment was an RBI single up the middle by pitcher Ryne Nelson after the D-backs lost the DH position.
That was a high chopping grounder up the middle past the drawn-in infield with one out after Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor performed a double steal, yes a double steal, to put two in scoring position and force the Cubs to draw in their infield.
Of course the inning got started with two walks by Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll. Following a Ketel Marte fly-out, Geraldo Perdomo doubled him both Thomas and Carroll. Then, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to left field to tie the game at 6.
Moreno singled and scored following a deep double by Naylor. Suarez was walked and well, you know the rest. After that, Thomas singled home Nelson, and Carroll doubled home Thomas to make it 10-6.
In total, Naylor reached base 5 times. Thomas, Perdomo, Gurriel, Moreno and Naylor had multiple hits apiece.
A.J. Puk came on in the 9th inning to shut the Cubs down and get the team the victory and a happy flight to New York. Side note, every game this series, the team who scored first did not win that game.
Eduardo Rodriguez pitched quite well in his first start of the season with really only one blemish, a blemish that probably shouldn't have happened as the pitch before it was a strike three only to be called a ball. That missed call allowed Seiya Suzuki to hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning on the next pitch. This will only further the calls for the challenge system used in Spring Training.
Regardless, Rodriguez was able to get through 5.1 innings and gave up just three hits, two of which were home runs. Dansby Swanson's homer in the second was on a cutter that just didn't cut.
Rodriguez gave up three runs in total with three walks, while striking out five batters. It was a great season debut after missing so much time last year. He threw 85 pitches, 47 of which for strikes.
His changeup was his go-to pitch Sunday afternoon as he threw 32 of them and garnered six whiffs on it. Rodriguez's next projected to start in Washington, D.C. next weekend.
Matthew Boyd excelled in his start for the Cubs with an excellent changeup that kept D-backs hitters off-balance and making weak contact the whole time he pitched. He dealt for five innings and gave up four hits and three walks, but struck out five with no runs allowed. Boyd looks quite ready for the season.
The Arizona Diamondbacks next play the New York Yankees in New York on Tuesday with $210 MM starting pitcher Corbin Burnes making his team debut. Game time is at 4:05 p.m. local Arizona time.