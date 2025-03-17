Ryne Nelson Looking to Push the Throttle in Rotation Competition
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a pair of split-squad games Monday afternoon. The away half will play in Surprise against the Kansas City Royals. Game time for the game in Surprise is at 1:05 p.m.
Today's game preview revolves all around two things, the number five starting pitching rotation spot competition and the utility infielder competition.
First up is about Ryne Nelson and his push to be a part of the Opening Day starting rotation. Nelson has pitched superbly this Spring Training and now must follow up Brandon Pfaadt's major outing yesterday in which he set down 12 in a row at one point and struck out seven batters in five innings.
Nelson has made three appearances and two starts thus far in Spring Training. Over those eight innings, he has a 2.25 ERA to go with five hits given up and two runs allowed, while striking out five. He's walked two batters.
Nelson finished last season as the Diamondbacks' best pitcher over the second half, and now must fight for the chance to stay in the rotation due to the Diamondbacks' strong starting rotation depth.
At worst, it appears he would still make the Opening Day roster as a member of the bullpen, but that's not a guarantee. That's why he has to continue to pitch effectively, especially with his off-speed pitches, and continue to get quick outs along with swing and miss.
Nelson has the talent to be one of the best pitchers on the D-backs pitching staff as he showed last year. Now, it's just about improving and picking up from where he left off, which so far, he has.
Following Nelson on the mound will be Ryan Thompson, Justin Martinez, Drey Jameson, Kyle Backhus, and others.
As for who is pitching for the Royals, that will be Seth Lugo, the former reliever turned starter who was one of the best pitchers in the American League last year.
Lugo has had a rough Spring Training thus far with a 8.22 ERA over two games and 7.2 innings. He's given up eight hits, seven runs, and three walks, but has struck out nine batters. He's expected to be one of the aces of the Royals' pitching staff this year.
Lineups
The Royals are running a near-full lineup of their expected regular players this year, or at least players expected to be on the Opening Day roster. This will be a solid test of mettle for Nelson to pitch to.
As for the Diamondbacks, this is a clear "B" squad lineup from manager Torey Lovullo. It has four players that are guaranteed to not be on the Opening Day roster and be in the minor leagues.
Pavin Smith will look to stay hot at the plate and continue to hone his batting skills against right-handed pitching. Jake McCarthy will look to grab a few hits and get back on track as he battles to be the Opening Day starting centerfielder. McCarthy is batting just .225 with an OPS of .569 over 40 at-bats.
However, the most important part of this lineup revolves around spots 2, 3, and 5 in the lineup. That's because those spots are being held by Garrett Hampson, Ildemaro Vargas, and top prospect Jordan Lawlar, three players that are competing for the final position player spot on the roster.
All three have done extremely well this Spring and have showcased their versatility, hitting prowess and speed. Lawlar has homered twice, driven in four runs, and has two stolen bases. Vargas has homered twice, driven in seven, and stolen one base. Meanwhile, Hampson has two stolen bases, seven RBI, and no home runs.