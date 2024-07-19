Ryne Nelson Notches Career High 9 Ks, D-backs Beat Cubs 5-2
When Paul Sewald finally struck out Seiya Suzuki to end the game, he spun and let out his trademark yell and fist pump. The Cubs had six at-bats with the tying run at the plate over the last two innings, but the D-backs bullpen held on to beat the Cubs 5-2. They also avoided spoiling a tremendous outing by Ryne Nelson.
Nelson set a career high with nine strikeouts, going 5.2 innings while giving up just three hits and two walks. The lone run was an inherited runner that scored after he left the game on a base hit off of Kevin Ginkel.
Riding his fastball most of the game, Nelson had excellent command of the pitch. He got 11 called strikes and generated 11 WHIFFS on 35 swings with the fastball. He threw 67% fastballs, but mixed in his slider and changeup just enough, and was effective with those pitches as well.
Speaking to Jody Jackson after the game Nelson said "Fastball location felt really good today. I think just keeping them off balance with the off speed too, sprinkling it in there."
Nelson made sure to credit his Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno. "Gabi was amazing today, he's always good back there, he receives really well, he gives me a lot of confidence when he's body language-ing out to me and he fills me up with confidence all the time."
Nelson has now gone at least 5 innings or more in 9 of his last 11 outings. Over his last four outings he's pitched 24.1 innings and give up only six earned runs, for a 2.22 ERA. His record now stands at 7-6 with a 4.78 ERA.
Nelson is creating a good problem to have, making a strong case to remain in the rotation even after Jordan Montgomery returns from the injured list next week in Kansas City. The most important thing for today however is getting the win. The D-backs are now 50-48, continuing their good play from before the All-Star Break.
Said Nelson about the win, "It feels really good. Sometimes you come back from the break and there might be a little bit of a lull, but we came back and we were ready to play, we brought our game today for sure."
The game looked like a mismatch on paper. Cubs ace Justin Steele came in with a 2.71 ERA, but gave up a season high nine hits, leading to five runs. The D-backs scored three runs off him in the third inning with five singles, and two more in the fourth inning, knocking him out of the game.
Gabriel Moreno, batting second in the order, had three hits against the lefty, with two singles, a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Christian Walker had a two-run single and two walks, Randal Grichuk had an RBI knock, and Corbin Carroll had a sac fly RBI. Ketel Marte singled twice, walked, and scored a run.
Truth be told, the D-backs should have scored at least several more runs in the game. They started off 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position, but went hitless in their next seven chances to end up 5-19 w/RISP. They left nine men on base as the Cubs bullpen shut out the D-backs from the 5th inning onwards. Eugenio Suarez went 0-4, struck out three times and left seven men on base.
After Ginkel threw a scoreless seventh inning, Justin Martinez came in to pitch the eighth but loaded the bases with a double and two walks. After Martinez handed that mess to Ryan Thompson, the sidearmer gave up just a sacrifice fly and an infield single, limiting the damage to just one run.
Sewald allowed two softly hit singles with one out in the ninth, once again brining the tying run to the plate. But he struck out Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki in convincing fashion to lock down his 14th save in 17 chances--an 82% conversion rate.
Game two of the series is a nationally televised game on Fox. Zac Gallen will start for the D-backs and Kyle Hendricks gets the ball for the Cubs. Game time is 4:15 P.M. MST, 6:15 CT.