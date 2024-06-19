Slade Cecconi Brilliant as Diamondbacks Defeat Nationals 5-0
With his jersey drenched in sweat in the steamy heat of Washington D.C., Arizona Diamondbacks starter Slade Cecconi dotted a 95 MPH fastball on the outside corner to Lane Thomas. Home plate umpire Chad Fairchild raised his arm to call strike three, and Cecconi let out a yell and a fist pump, triumphantly marching off the mound.
It was the ninth pitch of the at-bat and capped off six brilliant, scoreless innings for Cecconi. He left with a 5-0 lead and the bullpen kept it scoreless the rest of the way. Justin Martinez threw one inning and Bryce Jarvis threw two, completing the shutout over the Nationals.
Cecconi threw just 70 pitches, 52 for strikes. But with the game time temperature in the high 80s and the humidity making it feel like the mid-90s, Cecconi had done more than anyone could ask for. His final line was 6 IP, 3 H, 0 Runs, 6K.
The big right-hander was in total command. He did not have a three-ball count all game, nor did he even go 2-0 on any batter. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of 20 batters. Just as importantly, he maintained his stuff through the end of the game, as his velocity did not wane as it often has the second and third time through the order.
In his previous outing, Cecconi had perhaps the worst outing of his career, giving up seven runs on 10 hits in just three innings. Following that start, Torey Lovullo was asked if Cecconi was going to make his next start, the manager was noncommittal. "I want him to, I want it to be Slade but we've got to have guys get the job done"
Cecconi got the job done tonight and Lovullo acknowledged the hard work that was done during the week with the pitching coaches.
"He had four tough days, I know because the last outing against the Angels wasn't up to par, he knew that. I think he was challenged. I think the pitching coaches did a great job of addressing things."
The Diamondbacks had a scare with Corbin Carroll on Sunday, as he experienced some right-side soreness. The outfielder stayed behind to have an MRI but was cleared and caught up to the team late Monday night and was in the lineup today.
The speedy Carroll set the table in the first inning drawing a leadoff walk, and stole second base. Ketel Marte followed with a line-drive homer to right-center field, his 15th of the year for a quick 2-0 lead.
Speaking to Jody Jackson after the game, Marte said "When Corbin gets on base, something good is going to happen........I'm glad he's back in the lineup again, we need him, and the good thing is he's starting to get hot"
Nationals starter Jake Irvin kept allowing baserunners, but the D-backs kept hitting into inning-ending double plays in each of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings.
The fifth inning started with a Geraldo Perdomo bloop double. Carroll then lined a ball through the gap that went all the way to the wall for an RBI triple. He came home to score on a sacrifice fly from Marte. That inning would end with a double play too, but it didn't matter. Arizona tacked on another run in the
Carroll, who extended his on-base streak to 18 games, also had a single, finishing his day 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI. His batting average continues to climb, as he's now up to .218 B.A. and .631 OPS.
The D-backs record is now 36-37 as they not only move past the 35-37 Nationals in the standings, they also move into a tie with the Giants for the third Wild Card position. At least temporarily. The Giants are tied 2-2 with the Cubs in the 8th inning as of this writing.
Game two of the series is tomorrow afternoon is 1:05 P.M. Arizona time. Brandon Pfaadt will face off against former Diamondbacks Patrick Corbin.