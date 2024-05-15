Slade Cecconi's Mid Inning Struggles Continue in Loss to Reds
Slade Cecconi once again faltered after the first time through the order giving up six runs in a 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field Tuesday night
Cecconi was perfect through two innings for the fifth consecutive start. That hasn't been done in Major league baseball in 50 years. He threw hitless baseball through three innings for the fourth time in five starts. Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks the games are much longer than thre innings.
Staked to a 2-0 lead by Blaze Alexander's two-out, two-RBI base hit in the third innings, Cecconi couldn't hold that lead. The Reds scored two runs in each of the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings.
Cecconi allowed seven hits in that stretch including a two-run homer to Will Benson. His record is now 1-3 with an unsightly 5.27 ERA.
Logan Allen relieved Cecconi with two outs in the sixth and gave up two straight hits, allowing two inherited runners to score. Allen threw 2.2 innings without being charged with a run despite giving up five hits. Bryce Jarvis recorded the last two outs for Arizona in the 9th.
Reds starter Hunter Greene was excellent. He went seven innings giving up just the two runs on five hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Green evened his record at 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA. D-backs hitters fared no better against the Reds bullpen, going scoreless the rest of the way
The D-backs fall to 20-23, and the Reds improve 18-24. The series finale is Wednesday afternoon at 12:40 P.M. Brandon Pfaadt pitches for Arizona and Andrew Abbott will start for the Reds.