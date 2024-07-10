Slade Cecconi Seeks to Edge Out a Win Against Elder Charlie Morton
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves for game three of their four game series. First pitch is at 6:40 PM, local AZ time. The D-backs are coming off a rough loss to the Braves after getting a tough outing from Zac Gallen and another lackluster showing by the offense.
The Diamondbacks are now 45-47 after this two-game skid and are in desperate need of a win to avoid going three under .500. They are 2.5 games back of the Padres but now the Mets have leapfrogged Arizona to being just 1.5 games back. To make matters worse, the Giants are now tied with the D-backs, and the Pirates are just a 1/2 game back.
The Braves are on a four-game winning streak and have the first Wild Card spot in the National League. They are 51-39. Both teams are 6-4 over their last 10 games.
The Diamondbacks are looking to split the four-game series with Atlanta and get their first win against them this year. So far, the Braves are 5-0 against Arizona. This win is critical to maintain Arizona's place in the standings and continue to push momentum towards buying and not selling at the Trade Deadline.
Starting Pitchers
Slade Cecconi, RHP, 2-6, 6.10 ERA, 4.80 FIP, 50 Strikeouts in 62 Innings
Cecconi has been a tad unlucky so far with the results he's gotten. His FIP being nearly two runs lower speaks to that and the lack of walks with just 12. In fact, he's given up 12 homers which equals his walk total, a good sign for his walks, but a rough sign that he gives up so many homers.
Still, Cecconi has had numerous good outings and multiple bad outings. In his good outings, he's inducing weak contact, getting whiffs and strikeouts, and pitches six or more innings.
Cecconi has been fantastic the first time through the order and pitching typically three near-perfect innings. The second and third times through the order have gone by the wayside. This was the case for Cecconi's last start against the Padres.
After allowing just one run over the first three innings, he gave up four runs in the fourth inning and failed to escape the fifth inning.
Cecconi has struggled this season at Chase Field as compared to on the road. At home over 17 innings, Slade Cecconi is 0-3 with a 11.65 ERA and 27 hits, 22 runs, and just 18 strikeouts given up. On the road and over 45 innings, he has a 4.00 ERA.
Charlie Morton, RHP, 5-5, 3.96 ERA, 4.08 FIP, 92 Strikeouts in 91 Innings
The ageless wonder that is Charlie Morton is still pitching quite strong in what is his age-40 season. Morton has appeared in the majors every year since 2008.
This year, Morton has continued to be the elder veteran that eats up innings for the Braves. He's been worse on the road than at home with a 4.28 ERA over 40 innings.
Over his last five starts, he has a 4.13 ERA, but he has alternated between good and bad outings. In three games, he's allowed at least four runs. In the other two combined, he allowed just one run over 12.1 innings.
He throws an "Uncle-Charlie" curveball (40.8%), four-seam fastball (27.8%), changeup (12.3%), cutter (10.1%), and a sinker (9.1%). His curveball has been filthy as usual and limited hitters to just a .178 batting average. However, his four-seam, cutter and sinker are very hittable. They've all been hit harder than a .293 batting average.
Starting Lineups
Since he has played for so long, it should be no surprise that D-backs hitters are well-versed against him. Christian Walker spoke about this before the game about facing him and his curveball.
"It seems like he wants to get to the breaking ball. I haven't dove into the stats yet. We have a hitter's meeting in a few minutes. In the past, he's tried to speed you up with a sinker and that's good enough to beat you and get ground balls, you have to respect that."
Walker continued, "That breaking ball is big and slow and he can throw it at any time when he wants for a strike. It's a hard pitch to hit, so it will be a matter of making good decisions first and foremost. Making sure the ones we do swing at are strikes and we're not just being overaggressive... so have to do a good job making sure both pitches, the heater and the breaking ball, are in the zone."
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games, hitting safely in 16 games, with a .351 average.
Gabriel Moreno, since being reinstated from the IL, has hit safely in 6 of his last 8 games at a .393 batting average.
Walker has reached base in 7 of his last 9 home games. Joc Pederson is one homer away from 200 in his career. Plus, in 8 starts vs. NL East this season, is hitting .321.
"We've got another tough task ahead of us tonight but I'm confident in our offense," Walker said.