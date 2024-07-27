The Diamondbacks Overcome 3-0 Deficit to Beat the Pirates 4-3
As Paul Sewald let out a primal scream after recording the final out, he put an exclamation point on a game the D-backs seemed unlikely to win. Down 3-0 early, the Diamondbacks came back to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.
After starting the year 1-38 in games they trailed by two or more runs at any point in the game, the D-backs are now 4-5 in July in such contests.
The way Gallen's night started, it would have been difficult to predict he'd pitch into the seventh inning holding a lead. He walked leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen, and proceeded to allow two singles and hit a batter, leading to two first inning Pirates runs.
A leadoff single in the second to number eight hitter Joey Bart, and a double by McCutchen plated the third Pirates run. Gallen was frustrated by the walk to McCutchen and the hit batter, but insisted he was feeling good despite the rocky start and felt if he could keep the team in the game they'd have a chance to come back.
"I mean we've been pretty great offensively, I've just got to give these guys a chance to get us back in the game. So just tried to settle down a little bit and get on efficient train, and see how we can get back into the game."
Gallen did just that. He retired 14 of the next 15 batters, completing the sixth and pitching into the seventh without giving up any more runs. Once again he showed an ability to limit runs on a night when things don't seem to be going well. Asked about that trait, Gallen harkened back to his days in youth baseball with his dad as coach in little league.
"I'd get runners on base and look into the dugout and see what's going on. He's like you're out there, you're on the mound and you've got to compete, you've got to get yourself out of it. That's something I've brought with me, and I'm pretty competitive, so I try to do my job and not let the guys down."
The offense indeed started to mount a come back against Pirates stater Luis L. Ortiz. Corbin Carroll tripled to lead off the third inning and scored on Ketel Marte's sacrifice fly. Joc Pederson led off the 6th with a monster 453 foot blast, his 15th of the year to get the D-backs to within one run.
The D-backs were not done in the inning. A walk, and a base hit by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., his third of the game, gave the D-backs first and second with nobody out. Gabriel Moreno came through in the clutch once again, poking a patented single into right, tying up the game.
Some bad luck ensued when Eugenio Suarez lined into a double play on a hot shot down to third. Moreno was caught off first base as Ke'Bryan Hayes fired across the diamond.
Luckily for the D-backs, Gurriel came in to score shortly after on a wild pitch. That third run of the inning gave the D-backs a 4-3 lead.
After a strong sixth inning in which he struck out two, Gallen came back out for the seventh having thrown just 87 pitches. He walked the leadoff batter however. At that point Torey Lovullo felt it was going to be a bunt situation and he wanted his best fielding pitcher on the mound.
"I thought it was a true bunt situation, so I left him in the game to pick up a bunt. They didn't bunt, and it turns into 9 pitch at bat and I've got to take him off the mound after walking two batters."
Thus Kevin Ginkel came out of the pen with two on and nobody out. The fiery right-hander struck out the first two batters and then got a force out to emphatically get out of the jam. Ryan Thompson worked out of trouble in the 8th to record a scoreless inning, handing the lead off to Paul Sewald.
Sewald allowed a two out single to O'Neil Cruz but punched out Nick Gonzales and gave his trademark yell to end the game. He now has 16 saves in 19 chances, for an 84% success rate.
Gallen's record improved to 8-5 and his ERA now stands at 3.70. The D-backs move to four games over .500 for the first time this season at 54-50. They remain a game out of the third Wild Card position, as the Padres won their sixth straight game. Standings.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 5:10 P.M. Arizona time. Brandon Pfaadt will face Marco Gonzales of the Pirates.