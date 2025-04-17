Tim Tawa's First Career Home Run Punctuates D-backs' Series Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks have put the finishing touches on another sturdy series win, after taking down the Miami Marlins by a score of 6-2. But for one member of Arizona's lineup, Wednesday's win meant just a bit more.
Rookie second baseman Tim Tawa, a 2021 D-backs Draft pick, saw his MLB debut on April 5 as the result of an unfortunate injury to Ketel Marte. But on Wednesday, Tawa etched his name into MLB records with his first career home run.
Arizona held a 3-1 lead through six innings. In the seventh, Marlins right-hander Tyler Phillips left a sweeper in the heart of the zone. Tawa pounced on the mistake, and sent the ball back 105.3 MPH off the bat, 414 feet to nearly dead center in front of his family and a group of high school friends.
"Just excited," Tawa told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame. "Kind of like the [MLB] debut almost. It was like a blur, and I don't remember all the little details. It was almost a little bit of a blackout. But I remember feeling elated, and it was cool to see all the excitement in the dugout, get a lot of high fives. Nothing beats that right there.
"I was just looking for something over the plate. I feel like I'd been getting pitched pretty well. A lot of hard stuff down and away. And so I finally got something over the plate and didn't miss it, thankfully. It felt good coming off the bat, and it was fun to watch it fly, for sure," he said.
Tawa's teammates didn't give him the patented MLB silent treatment, as can be traditional for a first career homer. Instead, the 26-year-old was met with warm smiles and plenty of high fives.
"I don't know how I would have reacted with the silent treatment. I think I would have just been awkward and not really sure what to do," Tawa joked. "So I'm glad that I got the high fives, and everybody was showing me some love."
Often, the important homer is the first one. Tawa had gone 3-for-14 to open his tenure with the Diamondbacks, but was in the middle of a handful of positive plays, both offensively and defensively. Tawa said he hopes to use that momentum going forward.
"I just needed to get into one. I think a lot of the times during the year, when you get that first one, it's kind of like, 'okay, that's what it feels like.' And then you kind of build off that. So it feels good to get the first one, and then hopefully get a few more," Tawa said.
Manager Torey Lovullo heaped on the praise of his player, as he so often does. Lovullo gave a unique description of Tawa's abilites to Jackson postgame.
"Timmy clearly got the dugout really energized. It was a really good swing and a good moment for a first-year player to get the first one out of the way," Lovullo.
"He's not your prototypical second baseman where he's going to steal 70 bases. He's more of a banger out there. He's going to drive the baseball and just play winning baseball. That's really what he is."
Whether or not Wednesday's homer is the start of something new, it will remain a special moment in Tawa's baseball journey, and punctuates an important early series victory for the Diamondbacks.
"At the end of the day, he's a winning player that does everything really, really well. And in most situations, he'll go out there and execute at a very, very high level," Lovullo said.