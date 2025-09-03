Zac Gallen Continues Hot Streak as Diamondbacks Down Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks earned a series win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field, taking a thin 2-0 victory in the rubber match.
Zac Gallen had another strong outing. Arizona's offense was silent outside of the first two innings, but it would be enough, as the bullpen secured the win with three scoreless innings.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Continues Hot Streak
Gallen's exceptional stretch continued on Wednesday. After delivering an ace-like month of August, he put forward another excellent scoreless appearance.
Gallen threw six innings without allowing an earned run. He gave up four hits, one walk and punched out five, exiting with a 2-0 lead.
Gallen only induced two whiffs, but collected 25 called strikes. Four of his five strikeouts caught Texas hitters looking. He had solid command of his arsenal, landing 60 of his 97 pitches for strikes.
Gallen ran into some traffic in the fifth, after a single and walk put runners at first and second with one out with two outs and the top of the Rangers' order looming. Gallen gave up a sharply-hit fly ball to Wyatt Langford, but it fell just shy of the wall, ending the threat.
Right-hander Ryan Thompson entered and gave up a leadoff walk and a stolen base, but then induced a weak comebacker and fired to second base, catching the lead runner in a rundown.
Arizona almost escaped the inning with a double play, but Perdomo committed obstruction, placing a runner at third with two outs. That forced Thompson out of the game in favor of John Curtiss, who ended the inning scoreless.
Andrew Saalfrank worked a scoreless eighth and Jake Woodford worked around a one-out walk for his third save of the season.
Arizona Diamondbacks Offense Cools Off Late
The Diamondbacks worked a pair of runs off Texas right-hander Jack Leiter in the first and second innings, earning a 2-0 lead.
Gabriel Moreno singled to score Corbin Carroll from second in the first inning, and a leadoff walk by Alek Thomas in the second was eventually rewarded as Jake McCarthy reached on a fielding error.
Those would be Arizona's only runs of the game. They managed only three hits and three walks, striking out nine times against Texas' pitching staff.
The Diamondbacks are now just one game away from an even .500. They've won six of their last eight games, with the Red Sox coming to town Friday.