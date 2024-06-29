Zac Gallen Returns From Injury in Must Win Redemption Game
Last night the Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a terrible loss in the series opener against the Oakland Athletics. It seemed like a classic comeback rally, following a Lourdes Gurriel Jr home run, and a Ketel Marte RBI single that gave them the lead in the 7th. That expectation turned on the D-backs quickly as the A's went on to rally against Ryan Thompson and Brandon Hughes for the win.
Today things look slightly better for Arizona as they regain their Ace Zac Gallen from the injured list. His return marks the first of the team's three big starting pitchers to return from injury and will give the team a large boost. Brandon Hughes was optioned to Reno in a corresponding roster move.
Chase Field will be packed today, as Ketel Marte Bobblehead night is taking place, drawing a huge crowd for who should be the NL Second Base starter in the All-Star game. The large crowd should only serve as more motivation for the Diamondbacks, as they try and avoid taking a series loss to the Oakland A's.
Starting Pitchers
Zac Gallen, RHP, 5-4, 3.12 ERA, 3.26 FIP in 57.2 IP
A sight for sore-eyed Diamondbacks fans, Zac Gallen will finally retake the mound today. It has been a while since Gallen last towed the slab for Arizona, leaving the game with an injury on May 30th against the Mets.
Not including Gallen's last start in New York, he is coming off 5 straight starts of 3 or fewer earned runs allowed. He has gone 5 or more innings pitched in every game he has pitched this year and allowed more than 3 runs only once.
Gallen has tallied 25 strikeouts over his last 4 starts and only walked 6 batters over that span. While he is returning from the injured list today, Gallen has not taken part in any rehab games. He pitched a simulated game earlier this week, throwing 67 pitches in four innings. Torey Lovullo declined to say what his pitch limit is today for competitive reasons, but he's likely to be more careful with his pitch count today due to his return from the IL.
Hogan Harris, LHP, 1-1, 2.72 ERA, 5.00 FIP in 36.1 IP
Hogan Harris is part of a young and inexperienced Oakland rotation that is likely getting an opportunity that they may not in another organization. With that being said, Harris has been dominant in a limited sample size.
The 27-year-old has started 5 games for the A's this year and has gone at least 5 innings pitched in each. He has allowed more than 2 runs only once in his first start of the year, keeping hitters to 1 or fewer runs in 3 of his 5 outings.
While Harris has been dominant to the tune of a 2.72 ERA, his FIP tells a much different story. A 5.00 FIP with a 2.28 difference nearly doubling his ERA. FIP is an expected statistic that aims to correctly portray a pitcher's true numbers when fielding is removed. Part of what hurts Harris there is his low strikeout rate, only striking out more than 3 batters twice in 2024.
Lineups
Ketel Marte tops the Diamondbacks lineup at DH today. He scored another go-ahead RBI hit in last night's game as he stays in the middle of MVP conversations in the National League. Make sure to vote for Marte to start in the All-Star game here on Sunday!
Blaze Alexander has been slumping compared to his early season success, still, he slots in 2nd in the batting order in a new trend we have seen from Torey Lovullo the last two nights. Alexander has an impact bat if they can unlock it and can change the dynamic of the lineup.
Eugenio Suarez bats 6th, and while speaking of slumping bats his is near the top of concerns. He recorded only one hit in the series against the Twins but managed to record one in the 8th inning last night. A roster crunch will happen again, likely early next week when Alek Thomas returns. Both Suarez and Alexander are on the hot seat and must show that they are the right option for the team right now.
The A's are fielding the same lineup as last night, maybe sensing that something worked with their alignment.
It is hard not to talk about the three bats that hit home runs in the 9th inning yesterday, with Brent Rooker, Shea Langileers, and Daz Cameron all in the middle of the Oakland lineup. Rooker slots in 3rd at DH, and is the biggest long ball threat in the lineup. The Diamondbacks and their bullpen will have to navigate that same part of the order today in order to avoid a repeat of yesterday.
Zack Gelof is back in the 8 spot for Oakland after a successful night yesterday. He has been struggling in 2024 after lighting the league on fire last year but was on base 4 times in the series opener.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Oakland Athletics at 1:10 PM Arizona Time. Make sure to get your Ketel Marte bobblehead if you attend, and stay posted to 'Inside The Diamondbacks' for all D-backs news.