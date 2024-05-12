Zac Gallen Will Need to Put the D-backs on his Shoulders Again
The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22) play the Baltimore Orioles (26-12) on Sunday, Mother's Day in the finale of a three game set in Camden Yards. First pitch is at 1:35 EST, 10:35 MST. The Orioles have taken the first two games by scores of 4-2 and then 5-4 in 11 innings.
While the D-backs have played the Orioles tough, they've continued a pattern of not being able to beat the better teams in the league. They're 5-15 against teams above .500. That is the second worst win percentage in MLB in this split, better than only the 4-18, .182 Miami Marlins.
Pitching Matchup
Zac Gallen is coming of an outing in which he threw six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds, picking up his fourth win in a Diamondbacks 6-2 victory. He'll have a much tougher challenge today going against the number one offense in the American League. The last time Gallen faced the Orioles was September 3rd of 2023 when he gave up five runs in 5.1 innings
Gallen had a minor hamstring injury that caused him to be skipped in the rotation one turn and threw just 79 pitches in the outing against the Reds. With the bullpen taxed heavily the last two games the Diamondbacks will rely on Gallen not only to keep the potent Baltimore offense in check, but get deep into this game to protect the bullpen.
Dean Kremer was drafted by the Dodgers in the 14th round of the 2016 draft. He was traded to the Orioles in the Manny Machado deadline deal in 2018. Kremer typically pitches into the sixth inning and his run prevention is right around league average, (100 ERA+ since 2022). Pitching in front of the potent Baltimore lineup, that's led to an18-7 record in his last 39 starts.
Kremer's primary pitches are his four seam fastball and cutter. The four seamer averages 93.6 MPH and has better than average vertical movement (drop). The cutter comes in at about 87 MPH with good horizontal movement. Kremer has ditched his change up and joined the Splitter Parade for use against left-hand batters. He has a 35% WHIFF rate with the pitch. Kremer also throws a curve and sinker.
Lineups
Ketel Marte is riding a 12 game hitting streak, although he has just one multi hit game during the streak. He's homered in four of his last six games however, bringing his season total up to nine. His 2.7 Baseball-Reference WAR trails only Mookie Betts (3.2) in the National League.
Corbin Carroll is leading off again today despite going ice-cold since his supposed breakout game on May 7th when he drove in five runs. Since then he's 1-16 with two walks and his average is back down to .195
Tucker Barnhart is getting his customary Sunday start in relief of Gabriel Moreno. He's filled in adequately as the backup catcher but combines with shortstop Kevin Newman to form a very soft bottom of the lineup for the Diamondbacks.
Anthony Santander, who had the game tying homer in the eighth inning Saturday, has hit three homers in his last five games and has seven on the year. Jordan Westburg had four hits Saturday and is eight for his last 22. He's bumped his season average up to .301/.345/.522, .867 OPS. He has yet to make an error this year playing third base and second base. Today he's at second base.
Bullpens
Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson have each worked three of the last four games. Paul Sewald threw 26 pitches last night to get out of a jam. He's pitched three of the last five games and has not thrown in back to back games since being activated from the injured list. The D-backs might be without these three relievers today.
Joe Mantiply threw just nine pitches Saturday. Justin Martinez threw 27 pitches on Friday night, but should be available Sunday. Matt Bowman has not pitched since May 3rd, his only appearance as a Diamondback so far.
Yennier Cano and Craig Kimbrel have each worked three of the last four days and might not be available. Expect Baltimore to turn to Jacob Webb, Cionel Perez, and Albert Suarez in this game.