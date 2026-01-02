Key Diamondbacks Dates to Watch in Run Up to 2026 Season

As the calendar has turned to the new year, it's a good time to revisit the key remaining dates and events leading up to the start of the 2026 season for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the rest of MLB.

Some of this information was previously published early in the offseason, but now with additional key dates added.

Key Dates Leading up to Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks

January 8, 2026

Teams and arbitration-eligible players that have not yet reached agreement exchange arbitration figures. A hearing is then scheduled, typically for sometime in February. Teams and players may reach agreement right up to the start of the hearing.

The D-backs are typically known as a "file and trial" team however. If they don't reach agreement with the player before this deadline, they usually go to arbitration hearing. Expect to see news of contract amounts trickling out in the next few days for some of the player in the table below.

Eight Diamondbacks Arbitration Eligible for 2026 | Jack Sommers

January 15, 2026

The 2026 international signing period begins. The early stages of the international signing period are almost as important as the MLB draft. Almost all of the Latin American stars, along with many from other regions were acquired by their teams as international amateur free agents.

Expect news about many of these players to come out immediately, as the tradition has been to first reach "handshake agreements" prior to the official signing period begins. This is a controversial MLB process that has led to broken deals, lawsuits and age fraud in the past.

Stay tuned for news here at Diamondbacks On SI for info on the biggest named players that are signed by the D-backs.

February 10-12, 2026

Pitchers and catchers report officially report to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The official date has not yet been announced. Expect the Diamondbacks to release that date by January 15 or thereabouts. Full squad workouts begin a few days after pitchers and catchers report.

February 20, 2026

The first spring training game take place at Salt River Fields. The D-backs will be the visiting team when they open Cactus League play against the Colorado Rockies, with whom they share the facility with. That will be followed by a D-backs home game the against the same Rockies the very next day.

March 2-11, 2026

Team may renew contracts of unsigned major league players under rule (10) a. These are typically pre-arbitration players that did not agree to the contract offer from the team. Clubs can decide how much above league minimum they wish to sign a player for prior to them reaching arbitration eligibility.

March 26, 2026

The Diamondbacks' regular season opens in Los Angeles against the defending World Series Champion Dodgers. It's an odd Thursday, Friday, Saturday series with no Sunday game. The D-backs are off on Sunday, March 29.

March 30, 2026

The Diamondbacks' home opener at Chase Field will be an inter-league matchup with the Detroit Tigers for three games. That will be followed by a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News