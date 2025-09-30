12 Former Diamondbacks to Watch in MLB Playoffs
October baseball has arrived, and the Arizona Diamondbacks won't be participating. After a disappointing 80-82 season, the D-backs find themselves observing the Postseason from afar for the second straight year.
But that doesn't mean there aren't quite a few notable former D-backs suiting up for their respective new clubs.
The below list is not comprehensive. With rosters churning routinely in MLB, this list will stick to players who either had notable D-backs careers — or brought back notable returns in trades.
12 Notable Former Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB Playoffs
1: 1B Josh Naylor - Seattle Mariners
The Diamondbacks traded for Josh Naylor ahead of 2025 to fill the large first base hole left behind by Christian Walker.
Naylor had a successful half-season with Arizona, hitting .292/.360/.447 with an .807 OPS before he was traded to the Mariners at the deadline.
Naylor has hit .299/.341/.490 for his new club, while left-hander Brandyn Garcia (Arizona's primary return) pitched to a 5.65 ERA in 12.1 innings for the D-backs. It was 3.95 before giving up three runs in a meaningless finale.
2: 3B Eugenio Suárez - Seattle Mariners
Suárez was the gem of the Deadline after hitting to an .896 OPS and 36 homers for Arizona. He recorded a four-homer game and was a fan- and clubhouse-favorite.
The D-backs sent him back to Seattle — where he spent 2022-2023 — in exchange for 1B Tyler Locklear, RHP Juan Burgos and RHP Hunter Cranton.
Locklear hit just .175 for Arizona and suffered season-ending elbow and shoulder injuries, while Burgos pitched to an 8.10 ERA for the D-backs. Suárez crushed 13 homers with the Mariners, but hit only .189 with a .683 OPS.
3: OF Dominic Canzone - Seattle Mariners
Canzone was sent to the Mariners in the deal that brought closer Paul Sewald to Arizona in 2023. Canzone was up-and-down between the major and minor leagues for Seattle this season, but hit .300 with 11 homers in 269 plate appearances this season.
4: RHP Carlos Vargas - Seattle Mariners
This list isn't all current or former Mariners, but they make up a large portion. Vargas was part of the initial Suárez trade — the one that brought the All-Star 3B to Arizona in the first place. Vargas has emerged as a useful arm for Seattle, pitching to a 3.96 ERA in 77 innings.
5: RHP Slade Cecconi - Cleveland Guardians
Cecconi was the trade piece that netted Naylor from Cleveland. The right-handed starter threw to a 4.30 ERA in 23 starts, balancing excellent outings with rough ones — quite similarly to how he pitched in Arizona.
6: 1B Paul Goldschmidt - New York Yankees
It's not a former D-backs list without Paul Goldschmidt, who signed a one-year deal with the Yankees at age 38. Goldschmidt has hit to a .274 average this season, but only managed a .731 OPS and 10 homers.
7: INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. - New York Yankees
Chisholm never played for Arizona, but was the prospect traded to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Zac Gallen in 2019. Chisholm hit .242/.332/.481 with 31 homers for New York this year.
8: RHP Luke Weaver - New York Yankees
The former Goldschmidt trade asset is now pitching alongside Arizona's former All-Star first baseman. Weaver has emerged as an excellent leverage reliever, pitching to a 3.62 ERA with eight saves this season.
9: RHP Paul Sewald - Detroit Tigers
The closer that helped Arizona reach the World Series in 2023 has had a rough 2025. He began the year with the Guardians, spent two stints on the IL, and pitched to a 4.58 ERA over just 19.2 innings this season.
10: OF Daulton Varsho - Toronto Blue Jays
Varsho was the key piece that brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno. Varsho had an exceptional defensive season and showed some pop in his bat. Though he hit only .238, he slugged .548 this year.
11: C Carson Kelly - Chicago Cubs
Kelly was another member of the Goldschmidt return. He struggled to put it together with the D-backs, but had a solid 2025 for Chicago. He slashed .249/.333/.428 with the Cubs and hit for his first career cycle on March 31.
12: SS Dansby Swanson - Chicago Cubs
Swanson was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2015 in exchange for Shelby Miller. Swanson has had a successful major league career since, hitting .244/.300/.417 for Chicago this year, while Miller has resurrected his own career in relief.
Miller is not featured on this list, as he will undergo Tommy John Surgery rather than pitch for the Brewers this Postseason.