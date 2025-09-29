Torey Lovullo Had Honest Statement After D-backs' Season Ended
The Arizona Diamondbacks are going home disappointed. After 162 games, they could not find their way into a playoff spot when it mattered.
It was a season full of highs and lows. That much can be said for any major league team, but Arizona's particular journey through adversity felt extreme at times. The fact they were even alive in the playoff race entering the final series of the year seemed remarkable.
After Sunday afternoon's finale — a 12-4 loss to the San Diego Padres — a subdued manager Torey Lovullo spoke to reporters about the end of the season.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on End of Season
2025 did not go the way any member of the team, media or fan base might have expected.
Lovullo said he was "frustrated, and probably beyond disappointed," but was proud of the fact that his team was alive entering play on Friday.
"You start to reflect on what's going on and how close we came. These guys gave everything they had. That is perfectly clear to me. We played the until last weekend. I'm proud of that. I'm very proud of that.
"There's a thousand things that went on during the course of the year that we could have done better to help us win baseball games, and we've got to figure this out," Lovullo said.
The Diamondbacks finished the season 80-82, with a plethora of losses that could have easily flipped in their favor this season.
Considering the final NL Wild Card spot only required 83 wins, missing out is a missed opportunity for Arizona. Lovullo acknowledged that fact.
"You can't take anything for granted," Lovullo said. "You've got to go out and play baseball until the final out, and as long as you're in it, you have a chance. If there's a heartbeat, you've got to just tell yourself, 'I've got to be great today.'
"Something happened to some teams that were charging hard. We were out of it and came on strong. You've just got to play every inning like it's your last inning and go out there and just be hungry, and that's what we did."
2025 will go down as one of the more disappointing seasons in D-backs history, although it did offer some of the most intriguing, exciting moments in recent years.
Arizona's clubhouse pulled together in an impressive fashion, but it was not enough to outweigh the glaring holes left behind by injuries, trades or simple underperformance.
It will be the first time the D-backs finish a season below .500 since 2022 — an unexpected outcome for a team with nothing but expectations ahead of the year.