3 Young D-backs Who Must Take Next Step in 2026
The Arizona Diamondbacks ' 2025 season was full of heartbreak and disappointment, but from the wasteland of missed opportunities arose a new identity: a youthful, underdog culture — similar to the one that powered Arizona to the World Series just two seasons ago.
As veterans either suffered injury or were traded away, young players began to seize the opportunities in front of them. They banded together and fought for a playoff berth, as improbable as it seemed at the July 31 Trade Deadline.
But with the anomalous 2025 season disappearing in the rearview mirror, there will be expectations for 2026.
The D-backs' team expectations may be dampened, but the younger players on the roster will no longer be judged as unproven prospects or rookies — now, they're major-leaguers.
Below are three young D-backs players who are in need of taking the next step in the 2026 season.
1: Diamondbacks INF Jordan Lawlar
Lawlar sat atop Arizona's prospect rankings for quite some time. He certainly didn't have the quickest path to success at the major league level.
Despite always producing at a high level in Triple-A, Lawlar struggled to find his major league footing, and was beset by injury after injury. In 2025, he finally began to get some heavier major league run, and it did not look pretty at first.
It took him 11 games to record his first MLB hit (of this season, at least), but once Lawlar finally got on the board, he began to quietly produce at a high rate.
In fact, Lawlar slashed .308/.364/.487 in the month of September, though he only received 39 at-bats.
2026 isn't exactly a make-or-break season, but there's less of a growth period waiting. Lawlar needs to find a way to produce consistently, even if the numbers aren't mind-blowing. Clearly, the raw skill is there.
2: Diamondbacks C Gabriel Moreno
It may seem strange to have Moreno on this list, as he wasn't exactly a rookie or prospect in 2025. He's been a full-time big-leaguer since 2023.
But Moreno has missed a great deal of time due to injury in his young major league career, and although he has displayed consistent excellence in some areas of his game, there's one aspect that has to improve as he matures.
Moreno is a plus hitter, throws out runners alongside MLB's best, and even owns a Gold Glove Award from his rookie campaign. But he has yet to figure out his pitch-calling and sequencing — something that develops with experience.
Arizona got some of that experience in the form of veteran backup James McCann, who seemed to be a stabilizing presence among D-backs' pitchers. McCann even began to take over some of the starting reps, with Moreno serving as the DH.
Moreno is the future. Even if Arizona chooses to bring McCann back (and they should), they need to see their 25-year-old franchise catcher take the next step in his major league maturation process.
3: Diamondbacks 1B Tyler Locklear
Locklear is still just 24 and has only 165 career plate appearances between the Mariners and D-backs.
He only recently graduated from prospect status, and he'll be out for some time as he recovers from both elbow and shoulder surgery.
But Arizona needs production out of its first base position, posting a collective .560 first-base OPS post August 1 in 2025.
Locklear has raw power in his bat and has performed exceptionally at the Triple-A level, but has yet to look comfortable in the majors.
Perhaps a swing or stance adjustment could make all the difference — maybe, he just needs more reps.
Either way, the D-backs need a first baseman, and they aren't expected to heavily pursue an external option. Ildemaro Vargas, Tim Tawa and Pavin Smith are the other in-house options, and none jump off the page.