Adrian Del Castillo is Improving on Defense
The Arizona Diamondbacks know that Adrian Del Castillo is going to be a solid MLB player regardless of whether he's behind the plate or at DH. However, the ability to hit like he can and play average or better defense behind the plate is too tantalizing to pass up.
Del Castillo proved his bat belonged last year after he hit extremely well for both power and average despite a lofty strikeout rate. He won the Pacific Coast League MVP because of how good he did there. His bat is ready for Major League pitching.
However, as evidenced from last year, his glove was not. He did fine for the most part blocking and receiving pitches, but struggled with throwing out baserunners. This caused runners to consistently get into scoring position when he was catching.
All offseason and thus far into Spring Training, Del Castillo has worked diligently on his defense, especially his throwing. He worked so hard that he had arm fatigue and was relegated to DH appearances for a week of spring training.
Now, he's back at catcher and is continuing to get better in hopes of making the Opening Day roster as the backup to Gabriel Moreno, or at least be called up soon into the season. Now, with Jose Herrera leaving Sunday's game with a wrist injury, the onus on Del Castillo to be ready defensively has jumped a level.
The Diamondbacks know they could have a dynamic catcher tandem with Del Castillo and Gabriel Moreno for years if the left-hand slugger can overcome any defensive issues. That's why they are working so hard to get him ready. Now, it could be from Day One depending on what's wrong with Herrera or if Del Castillo's bat carries him to the Opening Day roster.
Del Castillo was the DH for Saturday's split squad game, and started at catcher in Sunday's game for Arizona during the Las Vegas trip. He recorded a single and showed out well on defense in his limited action.
He said it's "nice to be back here" in Las Vegas, where he's played numerous games at during his time with the Reno Aces in Triple-A. He's homered in the park before.
Prior to Sunday's game, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo spoke about how Del Castillo has done so far since returning.
Lovullo said, "I know he's working really hard with [Bench Coach] Jeff Banister and currently with Robbie Robinson as well throughout the course of the offseason. A lot of people are investing time with him and he's very receptive to that coaching."
"I'm very proud of him for [that]. There's not an overhaul but there's some fundamental differences that we're trying to help him catch and release the baseball. It's shown up... I've watched him fire out of there with the right mechanics that we're trying to get him to so I think the results are going to be very favorable."
Corbin Burnes had plenty of positive things to say about Del Castillo after he pitched to him in a game setting earlier in March as well.
He's fully recovered from any arm fatigue and said "I'm feeling great, can't complain. Excited to be back there. I think that's my fourth game catching now. It's been feeling good ever since game one."
Del Castillo said that despite missing a week or so, it didn't set him back for Opening Day at all and that he took live at-bats on side fields and caught some live at-bats so there wasn't much for him to fall back on.
This is excellent news for the Diamondbacks and Del Castillo as the No.11 prospect is vitally important to the team's future success. It's hard to find a left-handed bat with the ability to hit for average or power, especially from behind the plate.