Adrian Del Castillo Named to MLB Pipeline's All-Rookie Second Team
While he may not have seen a ton of playing time in his debut season, Arizona Diamondbacks' young catcher Adrian Del Castillo was named to MLB Pipeline's All-Rookie Second Team.
It was an incredible 2024 season for Del Castillo, who began the year off the radar for many fans of the D-backs. He was named a Double-A All-Star in 2023, but never climbed to the center stage of prospects, with Gabriel Moreno manning home plate at the MLB level.
His ascension through the minor leagues came mostly off the pure talent in his bat, with some defensive questions left to be answered. Even after a multitude of awards, including PCL Player of the Month, and being named a Baseball America Minor League All-Star, Del Castillo's defense kept him in Reno.
When Gabriel Moreno suffered a left adductor strain and was placed on the Injured List on August 6, Del Castillo got his shot, finally receiving a call-up to the majors.
He came out of the gates hot with a double in his first at-bat, and in an iconic moment for all Diamondbacks fans, Del Castillo hit a walk-off home run against Jeff Hoffman and the Phillies for his first Major League home run.
While his defense was still a large issue, with baserunners consistently taking advantage of throwing struggles, Del Castillo's bat continued to shine. It wouldn't be enough to keep him on the roster with Moreno's eventual return, but his small stint in the majors gave a sneak peek into Del Castillo's potential at a big league level.
In line with this sentiment, MLB Pipeline named Adrian Del Catillo to the All-Rookie Second Team. This honor is a big deal, with a talented group of young catchers ascending to the major league level in 2024. Only Austin Wells ranked above Del Castillo, with the Yankees' backstop having a breakout year, taking him to the All-Rookie First Team.
Del Castillo collected only 87 at-bats with the Diamondbacks in 2024, but shone with a .313 average and .525 slug. His 146 wRc+ ranked him 46% above league average at the plate, with an .893 OPS.
There are still some serious issues for Del Castillo to overcome at a Major League level. A 4th percentile pop time helped him to a -2 Fielding Run-Value in a limited sample. That simply isn't good enough to stay in the Big Leagues.
Still, he has a solid foundation, and his bat will find him a place on the roster eventually. Del Castillo is an exciting young prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, and MLB Pipeline is showing him some recognition with this most recent honor.
