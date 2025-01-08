Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire Grae Kessinger from Astros
In a minor move that could have a big impact on the Opening Day roster for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chandler Rome on X reported that the D-backs have acquired utility player Grae Kessinger in exchange for pitching prospect Matthew Linskey.
Grae Kessinger is a 27-year-old multi-position infielder who made his MLB debut in 2023. He has just over one year of service time and comes with two minor league options. He can be contractually controlled through the 2029 season.
Kessinger is a light-hitting infielder that has typically played second and third base. In 2023, he played in 26 games and hit .200 with a .614 OPS and 70 OPS+. However, he got into just 22 games in 2024 and went hitless over 25 plate appearances including three walks, but seven strikeouts.
In Triple-A with Sugar Land, Kessinger, over 67 games, hit .262 with a .725 OPS and six homers to go with 22 RBI.
Notably, he is the grandson of Chicago Cubs shortstop Don Kessinger.
Kessinger won't take up a 40-man roster spot as he was Designated for Assignment on December 23 when the Astros announced the signing of Christian Walker and added him to their 40-man roster.
It would appear that Kessinger will compete for the backup utility infielder spot that Kevin Newman held last year in Spring Training along with Ildemaro Vargas and any other free agents or trade acquisitions that Arizona makes in the coming weeks.
More likely than not, Kessinger will start the 2025 season in Triple-A with the Reno Aces where he will serve as valuable and cheap infield depth.
The price to acquire Kessinger was low-level right-handed pitching prospect Matthew Linskey who reached High-A Hillsboro Hops this past season.
He was not among the team's top 40 prospects. In six games at High-A, he recorded a 8.53 ERA over 6.1 innings and walked six while striking out seven.
The 22-year-old reliever was far better at Single-A Visalia where he had a 1.59 ERA over 22.2 innings there with nine walks and 37 strikeouts. He's a tall project right-handed pitcher that has plenty of control issues.
