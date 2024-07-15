Inside The Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt 31st Overall

The power-hitting Kentucky outfielder will join Slade Caldwell as two new additions to the D-backs outfield and provide an all-fields approach.

Jake Oliver

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) hits a pitch during the sixth inning against the Oregon State Beavers at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) hits a pitch during the sixth inning against the Oregon State Beavers at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks are drafting outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt 31st overall out of Kentucky. The D-backs had the 31st pick thanks to Corbin Carroll winning Rookie of the Year in the National League in 2023.

Waldschmidt has an all-fields approach when hitting with the ability to drive the ball to each part of the field.

He has an elite eye at the plate. He walks consistently and rarely chases pitches. Yet, he combines that with elite exit velocities. Consistently, you'll hear loud contact from his bat. This is due to his elite bat speed.

Waldschmidt has plenty of analtyics that have led teams to believe he's far better and has far more potential than the base stats show. He has 20/20 potential. With the Diamondbacks being analytics-friendly, it makes sense as to why they took him.

Waldschmidt was one of the best players on one of the best teams in the country in college baseball, taking Kentucky to the College World Series.

He has 55-grade power and hit tool along with run. He balances out his power and hitting with great speed where he could reach 20 stolen bases.

His ultimate future will likely be left field. He has an average glove and arm that has yet to develop. However, his bat will play at the Major League level.

He joins Slade Caldwell as two of the newest outfield prospects for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will rank fairly high among their prospects. Don't be surprised if Ryan Waldschimdt is a quick riser.

Published
Jake Oliver

JAKE OLIVER

Jake Oliver is a Baseball Reporter for Inside the Diamondbacks, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. His passion is statistics along with all things MLB. Jake used to be the site expert for Venom Strikes. Be sure to follow him for Diamondbacks updates, Dbacks breaking news, Star Wars love, and more on Twitter @DarthDbacks.

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News