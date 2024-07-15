Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt 31st Overall
The Arizona Diamondbacks are drafting outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt 31st overall out of Kentucky. The D-backs had the 31st pick thanks to Corbin Carroll winning Rookie of the Year in the National League in 2023.
Waldschmidt has an all-fields approach when hitting with the ability to drive the ball to each part of the field.
He has an elite eye at the plate. He walks consistently and rarely chases pitches. Yet, he combines that with elite exit velocities. Consistently, you'll hear loud contact from his bat. This is due to his elite bat speed.
Waldschmidt has plenty of analtyics that have led teams to believe he's far better and has far more potential than the base stats show. He has 20/20 potential. With the Diamondbacks being analytics-friendly, it makes sense as to why they took him.
Waldschmidt was one of the best players on one of the best teams in the country in college baseball, taking Kentucky to the College World Series.
He has 55-grade power and hit tool along with run. He balances out his power and hitting with great speed where he could reach 20 stolen bases.
His ultimate future will likely be left field. He has an average glove and arm that has yet to develop. However, his bat will play at the Major League level.
He joins Slade Caldwell as two of the newest outfield prospects for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will rank fairly high among their prospects. Don't be surprised if Ryan Waldschimdt is a quick riser.