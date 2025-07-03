Why Did Diamondbacks Send Juan Morillo to AAA?
As reported earlier today, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move, signing Jake Woodford to a major league contract. The corresponding moves were to option fireballing rookie Juan Morillo to Triple-A Reno, and DFA Kyle Nelson to make room on the 40-man roster.
Morillo has electric stuff, with a 99 MPH fastball that sometimes touches 100 and a wipeout slider when he's right. He also has struggled with control throughout his professional career.
In 24.2 innings Morillo has a 4.01 ERA, and he'd only been charged with two runs, one earned in the month of June. That came with six walks in nine-plus innings this month, however. He's issued 13 free passes so far.
In addition, ERA may not be the best barometer for relievers in all situations. Morillo has allowed seven of 13 inherited runners to score, and has also allowed three unearned runs as well.
Moreover, he took a loss in extra innings and was charged with a blown save over his previous two outing. Still, on the whole, this seemed like a curious move to send out a developing power arm who has had a number of big moments.
During the course of his pre-game press conference, Lovullo explained the reasons behind sending down Morillo.
"We've asked a lot of him," Lovullo said. "He barely pitched above double-A last year, and all of a sudden he's inserted into the big leagues after a short stint in Triple-A Reno, and he held his own. But there were some things that we wanted him to work on."
The team is looking for more consistency, not only in avoiding walks, but in getting ahead in counts and throwing competitive pitches so as not to be forced into the middle of the zone.
Even at 100 MPH, hitters can turn it around, as evidenced by the 25 hits, .274 batting average and .811 OPS against.
Lovullo dove into greater detail upon request. "It's a lot of fastball. And when the fastball and the slider is timed right, he's virtually un-hittable, right? And he's had some un-hittable moments and un-hittable outings. But I think when he's spraying the ball around and getting into predictable counts where he's going to throw the fastball, the results haven't been that good."
"On top of that, we've been getting after him real hard and heavy. And just to get him into a little bit more of a routine where he can maybe take his foot off the gas pedal and fill up the strike zone the way he wants to and just get a really good feel for where the ball is going at all times."
One advantage to pitching in AAA for this still-developing pitcher will be to pitch in a more relaxed atmosphere, and get to a more repeatable delivery in the more structured environment of not having to win major league games.
"The big leagues is a totally different animal." said Lovullo. "You throw where you're needed. There's going to be short segments of it, and you're in and out of there. You've got to wear a bad outing and sit on it for four or five days. He's going to get into a little bit more of a rhythm and schedule and give him a chance to fill up the strike zone and get that consistency back."
As for Woodford, he has a career 4.88 ERA in five seasons and 220 innings pitched. He has been starting in AAA for the most part this year, first for the Yankees and then the Cubs' affiliate. In 14 games, 10 starts, he's thrown 61 innings and has a 4.55 ERA. He throws a low 90's sinker, a sweeper, cutter, and changeup.
The one thing he offers that Morillo does not is length. But with Anthony DeSclafani filling the role of long reliever, it's not quite clear why the team prioritized bringing in Woodford. There could be other factors in play that the D-backs have not shared with the media yet. Stay tuned to Diamondbacks On SI for further information on this and all moves the team makes in the comings weeks.