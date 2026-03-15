Diamondbacks Reschedule Game vs Brewers due to Weather Concerns

The Arizona Diamondbacks have rescheduled the first pitch for their Friday, March 20 game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to record-breaking temperatures in the Phoenix area this weekend.

The game, which was initially scheduled to be a 1:10 p.m. first pitch, will be pushed back to 6:10 p.m., becoming a night game. This is the first D-backs game to be rescheduled after several other clubs already began to move their first pitch times earlier in the week.

This is not the only way Arizona will be forced to adapt to the heat. Manager Torey Lovullo detailed the D-backs' plans to handle the adverse conditions at Salt River Fields in his pregame media session Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks Reschedule First Pitch vs Brewers due to Heat

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo fist bumps outfielder A.J. Vukovich (95) during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Temperatures in the Phoenix area are surging to record heights this week, expected to potentially climb up to 105 degrees. The earliest reported triple-digit day was previously March 26.

The Diamondbacks' game against Milwaukee will become the eighth contest to be rescheduled this week.

"We train in a place where there's the potential for this, so we all know that we gotta deal with it," Lovullo said. We'll find a way to deal with whatever the circumstances are."

Arizona is no stranger to high temperatures, to be sure. But this year's highs are climbing up beyond what is precedented. In addition to the potential of pushing games back, Lovullo also spoke about adding additional catchers to day games and monitoring pitchers' workloads closely.

In addition, the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants on March 19 has been pushed back to the same time as Arizona's game.