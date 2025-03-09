D-backs Manager Lovullo Answers Tough Jordan Montgomery Questions
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo didn't get a chance to see Jordan Montgomery pitch in the Cactus League on Saturday, as he was away in Las Vegas leading a team of players against the A's.
The manager knew the questions were coming though, as Montgomery had a very rough outing in his first spring start. He recorded just one out, hit a batter, walked two, and gave up a home run. He threw just 11 strikes out of 28 pitches and his fastball velocity was down 2.8 MPH from last year.
Lovullo spoke with pitching coach Brian Kaplan, and echoed his sentiments. "First time you get on the mound, the first time you get in the box, first time you get on the field, there's some uniqueness to that feeling. You're just trying to check the box, and I'm out here, and I'm throwing the ball downhill, and I'm trying to find my spot."
In most instances it would be extremely unfair to judge too much based on the first outing of spring training for any pitcher, especially a veteran like Montgomery with a long track record of success. That success came to screeching halt in 2024, however.
Montgomery signed one day into the start of the regular season, missing all of Spring Training. He posted a 6.23 ERA in 117 innings and was demoted to the bullpen by September. He showed up to camp 25 pounds lighter, eager to show last year was a fluke.
But he suffered a setback as soon as he arrived with a strain of the ligament on his left index finger. Shut down from throwing, he ended up two weeks behind all of the other starters. So all eyes were on the big left-hander when he finally toed the rubber in a game with radar guns and Statcast data.
According to Montgomery himself the injury is no longer a concern, as he insisted when speaking to reporters yesterday that he was healthy. It was a non-factor in Saturday's outing, and Lovullo re-confirmed that on Sunday.
Lovullo knew the numbers he was going to be asked about and pushed back on the idea that the velocity drop was a concern.
"I guarantee there's more in there. I think he's just getting a feel for his release point, and maybe feeling things out around the zone, and possibly backing off of himself. I'll know it when I talk to Monty how he's feeling.
"Is he satisfied with the balance points, and all the stuff that leads to getting timed up to find out where that release point is, and compete at home plate. So no concern for me. I just think Monty's going to find his way, and I'm worried very little about it."
Speaking to reporters, including Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Montgomery said he felt rushed and out of sync, and that he was trying "muscle" everything. Despite being a veteran, he was understandably amped up.
Montgomery gave a more detailed explanation for what was going wrong. "Just trying to make it happen too quick. Not breaking my hands, getting out front and yanking everything."
Whatever the reasons, Montgomery will need to improve quickly. He is in a competition for a rotation spot with Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson. Despite the fact that Montgoery is signed for $22.5 million dollars this year, the team can ill-afford to give away games.
Lovullo insists the results, in terms of hits and runs allowed don't matter, especially for pitchers who are just working on things. But at some point Montgomery will need to show more in the areas that the manager and coaching staff does look at.
"As long as they're continuing to stay with the plan, that's the most important thing. Then it's going to be like, we have to figure this out. We've got to go with what we think and see, not necessarily with the numbers show, but how it shows up at home plate and landing pitches. So that's what I'm going to focus on."
They've been down this road before, most recently with Madison Bumgarner, who was released early in 2023 with well over $30 million remaining on his contract to be paid out. If they are unable to trade Montgomery and he's not able to get back to being the pitcher he was up through the 2023 World Series, the D-backs will likely make a decision quickly.
The question of whether the D-backs will try to trade Montgomery, and what his trade value might actually be at this point looms large. While many teams have already suffered rotation injuries and starting pitching is always at a premium, Montgomery is still a Diamondback.
Lovullo was asked if the team was still trying to trade him, and he stated that he didn't know that answer. The manager pointed over towards general manager Mike Hazen, who was standing 10 feet away in the dugout, and said, "you can go ask him."
That's not a question the GM is going to directly answer either however, as he's always tight-lipped about any potential trades or signings before the fact. It was reported that the D-backs attempted to trade Montgomery to the Cubs for Cody Bellinger, and were rebuffed.
What happens next is anybody's guess. The only thing for certain is all eyes will be on Montgomery when he makes his next in game outing, most likely March 13 at Peoria Stadium agains the Padres.