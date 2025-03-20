Diamondbacks Name Zac Gallen Opening Day Starter
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced that right-hander Zac Gallen will be the Opening Day starter on Thursday.
After a decision process that took much laboring for Lovullo, D-backs fans now know who they'll see take the mound on March 27 to kick off the regular season.
Gallen, 29, has been a member of the club since 2019, when he came to the desert in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Since then, Gallen has been one of the D-backs' highest-profile arms, generating excellent success at the top of a rotation that has only increased in depth in recent years.
It was a quality dilemma to have, debating between two proficient starters in Gallen and newest ace Corbin Burnes, but Gallen's history of success and longevity with the organization likely led to the decision for the righty to receive the honor.
Gallen placed fifth in Cy Young Award voting in 2022, after he recorded a brilliant breakout season over 184 innings, emerging as the true ace of the staff with a 2.54 ERA. The next season, he pitched a career-high 210 regular season innings, with nearly 30 more in the Postseason as the D-backs marched to the World Series.
Gallen placed third in Cy Young voting that year despite a 3.47 ERA, and was even given the honor of starting the 2023 All-Star Game.
In 2024, Gallen suffered what could be considered a "down" year, as he pitched to a 3.65 ERA and 3.38 FIP over the course of 148 innings, while dealing with hamstring troubles that held him out of a handful of starts, and potentially hindered his ability to execute up to his lofty standard down the stretch.
So far in the Cactus League, the right-hander has allowed two runs on three hits over five innings while striking out eight. While Spring results don't truly matter, if he's able to rack up punchouts at a similar rate in the regular season, it could be another very successful year for the co-ace of the D-backs' staff.
Arizona's rotation is quite deep. While Gallen will receive the ceremonial honor of delivering the first start of the regular season for the club, the D-backs will have an extremely dangerous arm in Burnes waiting right behind Gallen. And even behind Burnes sit names like Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodríguez, and a trio of MLB-caliber starters vying for the fifth and final spot.