Arizona Diamondbacks Option Three Players to Triple-A Reno
Before Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a flurry of roster moves as they shape their roster for Opening Day. That included optioning three players to Triple-A Reno and reassigning 5 others to Minor League camp.
The Diamondbacks optioned to Triple-A Reno Aces Grae Kessinger, Tommy Henry, and Jorge Barrosa. The moves leave them with 40 players still in camp.
Most notable is Kessinger, who was battling for the backup utility infielder spot. Originally acquired in January via trade with the Astros, he was batting .294 with an OPS of .744 in 17 at-bats, mostly as a backup player in Spring Training.
That now leaves just three players competing for the utility infielder position with non-roster invitees Garrett Hampson and Ildemaro Vargas along with top prospect Jordan Lawlar who is turning heads in camp.
Henry likely never had a shot at an Opening Day roster just due to how deep the D-backs starting rotation depth is, but he will serve as a valuable depth arm in Reno's starting rotation.
Henry went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA over 7.1 innings in Spring Training with 10 hits, six runs allowed, and six strikeouts.
Barrosa was on the outside looking in with the amount of outfielders the D-backs have in the Majors. Besides the starting trio of Jake McCarthy, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Corbin Carroll, they also have Alek Thomas, Randal Grichuk, and Pavin Smith who are all likely to make the Opening Day roster.
That squeezed out Barrosa, but that doesn't mean he won't see MLB action this year. He's a top-30 prospect and should an injury or two happen in the outfield, he's likely the top man to be called up after making his MLB debut last April.
The players that were re-assigned to Minor League Camp were relievers Jeff Brigham, Jose Castillo, Juan Morillo, infielder Connor Kaiser, and outfielder Cristian Pache. All five of those players were non-roster invitees and had long shots of making the Opening Day roster but are valuable depth pieces.
Castillo has turned heads in camp, frequently topping 100 MPH and showing how difficult he is to hit. He has a lot of promise but has dealt with injuries that set him behind the other relievers. Torey Lovullo spoke about him on Wednesday afternoon in Mesa.
“He’s throwing a 100 MPH fastball and he’s commanding it" Lovullo said. "How can you not fall in love with that. But we’re not velo junkies, we like guys that can throw it where they need to and back it up with some secondary stuff. He’s still in the middle of his progression. He got a bit of a late start to get into games, but he’s been really impressive”
Pache could reach the Majors with a big season in Reno with his elite defense, but it all depends on how his bat does. That has been the question his whole career, if he can hit well enough to stay in the Majors.
Stay tuned to all roster news and updates about the Arizona Diamondbacks on Diamondbacks On SI.