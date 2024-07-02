Arizona Diamondbacks Promotions and Giveaways for July
This year has been unlike many others for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans. While it's only the second time that the D-backs are the reigning NL Champions, it's also the first time in over a half-decade if not longer that there's been this many special events and promotions.
Fans have been coming in droves to games leading to the highest increase across MLB in terms of percentage year over year in fan attendance (31%). They've been coming despite the team's many injuries and lackluster play for most of the season, although they played quite well in June.
The team took advantage of an easier schedule, proved they could overcome some key injuries to their starters and position players, and went 16-11 in June. That was sixth best in the Majors and fourth best in the National League.
While the NL West crown is likely out of reach, a Wild Card spot in the National League isn't. They are 2.5 games back of the Cardinals for the third Wild Card spot with just the Mets in-between them. The team is going to need a lot of fan help at home games as they make a push for a playoff spot and to convince GM Mike Hazen to go all-in at the trade deadline in order to make the playoffs.
D-backs Promotions and Giveaways for July
Thursday, July 11th, Vs Braves
The Arizona Diamondbacks are honoring all of Arizona's First Responders. They'll have a Special Event Ticket package with discounted tickets. Plus with every event ticket, a commemorative challenge coin will be given out for Public Safety Appreciation and the D-backs logo. Also, a "portion of every ticket purchased through this special event offer will be donated to PLEA and United Phoenix Firefighters."
Friday, July 12th, Vs Blue Jays
The D-backs are celebrating all things Country in celebration of their upcoming Hondo Festival being held this fall at Chase Field. 20,000 D-backs-themed Cowboy hats are being given out. Plus, there's a Special Event Ticket package for an even better D-backs-themed Cowboy hat and a D-backs bandana plus discounted tickets.
Saturday, July 13th, Vs Blue Jays
The D-backs are celebrating Star Wars and 2023 All-Star Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with 20,000 limited-edition Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper bobbleheads. There will be characters, themes, and more. It's always a packed house so be sure to get there early. May the Force be with You and the D-backs.
Sunday, July 14th, Vs Blue Jays
It's Canada Day at Chase Field as they celebrate those with Canadian Heritage against Canada's lone baseball team. Buy a Special Event Ticket and get a D-backs-themed hat with the flag of Canada on it!
Friday, July 26th, Vs Pirates
Women's Night is Friday night at Chase Field. With a Special Event Ticket, you'll get an exclusive corduroy D-backs cap. It will be a great night to honor all women, especially those who are fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Saturday, July 27th, Vs Pirates
It's the Event of the Year. The D-backs are establishing their Hall of Fame and inducting Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez as their first members. 20,000 fans will take home a special edition Teal t-shirt and get to witness D-backs history.
Sunday, July 28th, Vs Pirates
This Sunday will be a jam-packed day with a large fan giveaway and two special events. First, 15,000 packages of D-backs TOPPs trading cards. Then, there is Yoga before the game and you'll need a Special Event Ticket for plus you'll receive a clear Crossbody Bag. Additionally, there's Paint at the Park in which you can drink wine and paint during the game.
Monday, July 29th, Vs Nationals
Monday night is the Church of Latter Day Saints night as members across the valley sing the Anthem and get together.
Tuesday, July 30th, Vs Nationals
It's Nurse Appreciation Day for all the hard work that nurses do across the state. It's a Special Event Ticket day that will give out a special water bottle and hat to any who purchase the event ticket. Plus, nurses will be celebrated before the game.
The Arizona Diamondbacks promotions and giveaways are ever-changing. Be sure to check this site for any updates and for each upcoming month's giveaways! If you want to purchase a Special Event ticket, click here for your convenience. Be sure to root the team on as they push to make the playoffs again and create some more chaos.