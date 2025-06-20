Diamondbacks Reliever Loses Season to Surgery
In yet another blow to the already-banged-up Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen, left-hand reliever A.J. Puk underwent elbow surgery with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns and Gambo on Friday.
According to John Gambodoro, Puk underwent Tommy John Surgery via an internal brace procedure on Thursday.
Puk has been on the Injured List since April 18. At the time of his initial injury, it was revealed that he was dealing with a flexor tendon strain. That appeared to be good news, as the recovery timeline was not as severe as the dreaded Tommy John Surgery.
Puk went on the 60-day IL, and had since begun to throw from flat ground. But on Friday, June 13, manager Torey Lovullo announced that Puk would be shutting down his throwing program and seeking the opinion of Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.
Lovullo said that Puk had been experiencing some discomfort in his throwing program, but had intended to throw through it. Eventually, however, the decision was made to get ElAttrache's opinion instead of continuing.
The results of that consultation were, obviously, not positive. The southpaw will now be out for the entirety of the 2025 season and likely much of 2026. Considering he will be a free agent after the 2026 season, it's possible he may not see much more game action as a Diamondback, if any.
Puk had been used as a closer option in his limited 2025 action. He only managed to get into eight games and allowed three earned runs in eight innings, but he was able to convert all four of his save chances and picked up two holds.
Though Puk's services had not been available to the D-backs for some time, the chance for a return around or just after the All-Star Break provided a smidgen of hope that Arizona's beleaguered bullpen could have some reinforcements on the horizon. That will not be the case for Puk this season.
Puk will join the growing list of crucial Arizona pitchers to go under the knife. Ace Corbin Burnes will be out for significant time rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, and closer Justin Martinez will undergo an internal brace surgery following his UCL sprain.
After a hot start to the year, the D-backs' bullpen has crashed to a fourth-worst 5.20 bullpen ERA. With Shelby Miller named the closer for the time being, Arizona will have to lean on arms like Miller, Ryan Thompson and Jalen Beeks to get some big outs as the season stretches on.