Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Leading NL 2B All-Star Voting
Major League Baseball has released the first update for Phase 1 of the voting for the starting position players in the 2025 All-Star Game to be played at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15. Phase 1 voting concludes on June 26, following which the top three vote-getters will move on to Phase 2. Phase 2 voting begins on June 30.
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has a healthy lead over Tommy Edman of the Dodgers and Nico Hoerner of the Cubs.
Marte has 850,5722 votes, followed by Edman with 510,4513, then Hoerner at 354,745. Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals (326,7875) and Jeff McNeil of the Mets (320,850) round out the top five.
Marte missed four weeks due to a hamstring injury but since returning on May 2nd has been a tremendous source of both power and average from the position. He's currently batting .288/.409/.550, .959 OPS. All 12 of his homers have come since returning from the injured list.
Marte was the NL starting second baseman in the 2024 All-Star Game and finished third in the NL MVP voting, finishing the year with a .292 average and .932 OPS. He hit 36 homers, drove in 95 and scored 93 runs despite missing several weeks with an ankle injury.
Marte was also an All-Star in 2019, his breakout season in which he finished fourth in the MVP. He also set the MLB consecutive games hit streak for the postseason at 20 games during the Diamondbacks' 2023 run to the World Series. Marte has a career .344 batting average and .974 OPS in 96 Postseason plate appearances dating back to 2017.
Corbin Carroll meanwhile is ranked fifth among outfielders with 597, 805 votes
Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs is the runaway leader at the position with 1,126,1192 votes. He's followed by Kyle Tucker, Cubs: 704,7403, Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers: 685,5534, Juan Soto, Mets: 625,6185.
Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Braves is hot on Carroll's tail just over a thousand votes behind with 596,3637. Carroll has been slumping over the last month or so, seeing his batting average drop all the way to .253. He's still hitting homers (20) and triples (8) however.
Eugenio Suarez, who has 21 homers and 57 RBI, and earlier this year had a four-homer game, ranks third among NL third baseman. Manny Machado, (955,122) and Max Muncy (415,750) are ahead of Suarez. He has a good chance to reach Phase 2 of the voting however.
No other Diamondbacks players are currently listed in the top five. Full position by position updates available here. You can still get out and vote by following this link to support your favorite Diamondbacks players.