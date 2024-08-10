Behind the Catcher's Mask with Adrian Del Castillo
Adrian Del Castillo experienced his first MLB game on Wednesday. He navigated it successfully as he caught a smooth game and went 1-3 at the plate with a walk and an RBI double. It was a strong start to his MLB career as he filled in for Gabriel Moreno.
When asked by reporters what Adrian Del Castillo brings to the Arizona Diamondbacks, he said "A left-handed bat. A guy whose going to do everything he can to get on. A guy who is going to bust his butt back there behind the plate making sure everybody's comfortable."
The team celebrated Del Castillo's debut as they do with most player's debuts...a raucous beer shower. "It was awesome. The beer shower. God knows what they threw on me but it was awesome."
Adrian Del Castillo went to the University of Miami where he was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Another D-backs player went there and he was Slade Cecconi. The two played together and he caught him often before Cecconi was drafted after his sophomore year.
Before Slade Cecconi was optioned, he and Jose Herrera were vital in welcoming Del Castillo to the Majors and getting him used to and adjusted to Big League life and culture. "It's still like new to me but getting used to it. I got Josey Herrera here helping me out. He's been huge. Slade as well."
Del Castillo earned his spot not just because of how strong an offensive season he's been having in Triple-A but also because of his improved defense. That's something that he credits Robbie Robertson and D-backs Bench Coach Jeff Banister who is the team's catching coach.
"Definitely a lot, even in Spring Training. Also our new catching coordinator Robbie Robertson, he's helped a lot...He and Banister have helped me a lot."
As for his offense and what changed as he exploded this season in Triple-A Reno to hitting .319 there with an OPS of 1.010. Del Castillo changed two avenues of his swing and mentality at the plate.
"I think stance and probably approach wise too. I opened up my stance a little bit. I was getting too closed off and it was making me just open my shoulders which is bad and I was starting to roll over some pitches so once I opened up, it helped me stay through the ball, and then approach-wise, I just stayed out over the plate, try to hit the ball left-center...Denker, our hitting coach in Triple-A [helped with it]."
His approach to hitting won't change whether he's in the minor leagues or MLB, "I'm just trying to pass the baton whether it be a walk, a double, or more. Obviously, I just want to put the ball in play and swing at good pitches."
Asked what one difference is between MLB and Triple-A, Adrian Del Castillo made quick mention how intense the game prep is for MLB games.
"It's a lot more game-prepping here. It's a must-win game every day. We've got to prep as much as we can before we go out there and perform and do the best we can."
He's correct that every game is must-win, especially for the Diamondbacks who are battling intensely for a playoff spot right now.
There might be some who say that Del Castillo should've been called up sooner perhaps in favor of Jose Herrera, but Del Castillo stayed patient and never got annoyed or frustrated even as he tore up the basepaths in Triple-A with his offense.
"I was doing really well over there. People would ask me if I were frustrated. I was never honestly. When the time was coming, it'll come and it sucks that Moreno got hurt but the time is here for me now."
Adrian Del Castillo had plenty of supporters at his MLB debut with his father there among them. He'll have even more tonight in his home debut.
"My dad went out to Cleveland. My mom and all my grandparents came out here. They're here right now. They'll be at this game today."
Del Castillo didn't get to watch many Arizona Diamondbacks games while in Reno due to them playing at the same time, but he made sure to watch all the highlight videos. Thankfully, due to the Doubleheader being played during the day, his Triple-A teammates got to see his MLB debut live on TV.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are lucky and thankful to have this good of a prospect that is a catcher be able to step up and join the team in the wake of an injury to their star catcher. Adrian Del Castillo might just put himself in the spotlight and find himself earning a long-term spot on the Big League roster.