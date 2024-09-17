Blake Walston is Back in the Big Leagues and Ready to Make an Impact
Blake Walston is back for the Arizona Diamondbacks and could be a real contributor down the stretch for the club.
Walston debuted for Arizona earlier this year in a starting pitching role, appearing in 3 outings with the team in May and early June. In those appearances he pitched well, throwing to a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 IP.
After being sent back down to Triple-A Reno, Walston spent time on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, only returning about a month ago. Now, he's coming back to the big leagues with a shot to have an impact in a tight playoff race.
"This is all I've been prepping for. Going into rehab gave me a nice reset on what I need to do to make sure my body is ready for the big leagues," said Walston, speaking with Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers.
The Diamondbacks' left-hander was recalled on Sunday, in a roster move in which Dylan Floro was DFA'd, leaving the team with a hole in the low-leverage bullpen. This is where Walston will likely spend most of his time.
Part of it was that I didn't prepare well enough, and that's on me- Blake Walston
"That's something that an athlete has got to learn," Walston told Sommers after being recalled. When asked what he could've done differently, he spoke a lot about his health and his routine. "Keeping up with my arm a little better. Doing your band work, and really just the little things that you normally don't even think about because you are just consumed with the day. You have to take those little things seriously."
Walston pitched for the D-backs on Sunday, striking out the only batter he faced. This outing was significant only because it would earn the lefty his first-ever MLB win. Pitcher wins aren't a stat that is particularly meaningful, but still a milestone in a young prospect's career as he works his way into a more consistent big-league presence.
Down the stretch, Walston could find himself playing a crucial role for the team. With Paul Sewald's injury, and the DFA of Dylan Floro, the low-leverage end of the bullpen has taken a hit. Jordan Montgomery has also had to be converted back to a starting pitcher, with Ryne Nelson also needing to be placed on the Injured List. This leaves multiple roles to be filled, and Walston has a chance to establish himself as a regular part of the team.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies at 5:40 p.m. at Coors Field. While Arizona has a 2 game cushion on the Atlanta Braves for a playoff spot, things are getting tighter and more competitive. Stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for breaking news, postgame recaps, and detailed analysis.