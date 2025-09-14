Blaze Alexander Had On-Brand Reaction to Huge Diamondbacks' Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks are — somehow — still very much alive in the playoff hunt, thanks to a gritty extra-inning win on Saturday night.
Utilityman Blaze Alexander has been an important piece of Arizona's late-season push, rising to the occasion once called upon to fill an everyday role. He's matured both offensively and defensively, and always brings infectious positive energy.
That positive energy was on full display after Saturday's win, as Alexander spoke to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh about a big win over the Minnesota Twins.
Blaze Alexander Has Amusing Reaction to Diamondbacks' Big Win
The D-backs have played two straight tense contests, blowing a miraculous ninth-inning comeback in game one before rallying for a 10th-inning victory in game two. Alexander lives for that intensity.
"Both these games so far have been high tension, and it's fun, man," Alexander said to Walsh with his trademark grin. "I wouldn't want it any other way."
Certainly, Friday night's loss was a tough one to swallow. But Alexander said he found it "easy" to turn the page and get ready to compete again on Saturday night.
"Whatever happened, happened," Alexander said.
"It's about today, tonight. That's my mentality coming in, and I think a lot of the guys in there, too. Stuff happens, let's bounce back. We've got no time to sulk on that. It's right here, right now."
Alexander made a bit of a fielding mistake in the eighth, throwing to second base late with two runners on. It was a tough play for even the strong-armed Alexander, and hardly an egregious offense, but the Twins went on to tie the game right after.
But Alexander would go on to have one of the biggest knocks of the game, as well. With two outs, he sent a double off the right field wall, plating two crucial insurance runs.
"I take a little blame [for the eighth inning]. I just wanted to make up for it right there, have a really good at-bat, and drive some runs in," he said.
But, after the triumph, there is still business to be done. Arizona faces a critical rubber match on Sunday morning. Alexander is ready for it.
"We're going to go in there and high-five and everything. This game is over. It's on to [Sunday]. [Nabil Crismatt] is going to go out there and give us really good innings, we're going to try to get to Ober and go home with a series win and the W," Alexander said.