Blaze Alexander Had On-Brand Reaction to Huge Diamondbacks' Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks' effervescent utilityman is enjoying it all.

Alex D'Agostino

Aug 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Blaze Alexander (9) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Blaze Alexander (9) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks are — somehow — still very much alive in the playoff hunt, thanks to a gritty extra-inning win on Saturday night.

Utilityman Blaze Alexander has been an important piece of Arizona's late-season push, rising to the occasion once called upon to fill an everyday role. He's matured both offensively and defensively, and always brings infectious positive energy.

That positive energy was on full display after Saturday's win, as Alexander spoke to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh about a big win over the Minnesota Twins.

Blaze Alexander Has Amusing Reaction to Diamondbacks' Big Win

Arizona Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander
Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander (9) reacts during batting practice before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The D-backs have played two straight tense contests, blowing a miraculous ninth-inning comeback in game one before rallying for a 10th-inning victory in game two. Alexander lives for that intensity.

"Both these games so far have been high tension, and it's fun, man," Alexander said to Walsh with his trademark grin. "I wouldn't want it any other way."

Certainly, Friday night's loss was a tough one to swallow. But Alexander said he found it "easy" to turn the page and get ready to compete again on Saturday night.

"Whatever happened, happened," Alexander said.

"It's about today, tonight. That's my mentality coming in, and I think a lot of the guys in there, too. Stuff happens, let's bounce back. We've got no time to sulk on that. It's right here, right now."

Alexander made a bit of a fielding mistake in the eighth, throwing to second base late with two runners on. It was a tough play for even the strong-armed Alexander, and hardly an egregious offense, but the Twins went on to tie the game right after.

But Alexander would go on to have one of the biggest knocks of the game, as well. With two outs, he sent a double off the right field wall, plating two crucial insurance runs.

"I take a little blame [for the eighth inning]. I just wanted to make up for it right there, have a really good at-bat, and drive some runs in," he said.

But, after the triumph, there is still business to be done. Arizona faces a critical rubber match on Sunday morning. Alexander is ready for it.

"We're going to go in there and high-five and everything. This game is over. It's on to [Sunday]. [Nabil Crismatt] is going to go out there and give us really good innings, we're going to try to get to Ober and go home with a series win and the W," Alexander said.

Published
Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

