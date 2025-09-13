Diamondbacks 'Hidden Gem' is Turning Heads Nationally
It's no secret to Arizona Diamondbacks fans that utilityman Blaze Alexander's emergence into an everyday contributing player has been one of the biggest bright spots in a dark 2025 season.
But Alexander's maturation into a true big-leaguer on both sides of the ball has also slowly begun to turn heads nationally.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller took a look at each MLB team's "hidden gem" player. Miller broke down a tough decision between right-hander Ryne Nelson and Alexander, but ultimately landed on the 26-year-old hitter.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander Turning National Heads
"Blaze Alexander was only projected to appear in 29 big-league games with a .643 OPS, but he had a nearly .900 OPS for a couple of months at Triple-A Reno before becoming one of Arizona's regulars in early July," Miller wrote.
"And when the Snakes traded away Eugenio Suárez, Alexander stepped right into that void with seven home runs and an .881 OPS in August. It looks like they've found what could be their primary third baseman for the next half-decade."
Alexander has been the definition of a player who took firm hold of the opportunity in front of him. When Suárez departed, few assumed replacement might be even more productive for Arizona.
Since Suárez departed for the Mariners, the 2025 All-Star 3B has hit .181/.261/.410 with a .671 OPS and nine homers. Alexander, meanwhile, has slashed .246/.340/.457 for a .796 OPS and seven homers, all while playing much-improved defense at third base, second base and even the outfield.
Manager Torey Lovullo has seen it, too.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Blaze Alexander
"He's been the swing guy that's turned it around for himself individually, and then really boosted his team and pushed us in a really good positive direction," Lovullo told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo on Friday.
"We knew that he was tooled up... those tools are coming out, and from one day to the next, he's shown us that he's very capable of making adjustments, and adapting and having the attitude that we want him to have," Lovullo said.
Despite still having a slight swing-and-miss issue, Alexander's approach has seen steady development in a positive direction. He's taking walks and doing damage on the right pitches.
"He's controlling the at-bat, which is something that's been a real, real pleasant surprise, because he gets up there and he's a free-swinger, but he's getting pitchers in trap counts by being really patient and limiting the swing-and-miss or limiting the chase," Lovullo said.
But it's been the defense that has stood out the most. Alexander was, simply put, a defensive liability, not all that long ago. But in 2025, he's been one of the most positive defensive presences on the club in a variety of roles.
In 2024, Alexander was worth -4 Defensive Runs Saved. He's been worth +11 in 2025, playing third base, second base, center field and left field. He's been worth +4 Fielding Run Value per Statcast, a number that was -5 a year ago.
"The defense at third base, squaring up the baseballs, using really good footwork, one-two-out, that's been another pleasant surprise because he was a shortstop his whole life," Lovullo said.
"Putting him in the outfield was just icing on the cake for us. He's very capable because he's engaged and he cares on the right level."