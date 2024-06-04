Blaze Alexander has Terrific Response to Masterful Coaching
There's been plenty written about the struggles that Blaze Alexander endured earlier this season on the field. One could say that his errors led to multiple losses for Arizona. However, as a rookie, struggles are to be expected. And with excellent coaching and management, a rookie can become far better, such as how Blaze Alexander has.
Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo and Third Base/Infield Coach Tony Perezchica have mentored and helped the young shortstop all season. They molded him back into the strong defender that he was in the minor leagues.
Lovullo knew how the early struggles were affecting Alexander. "there were some early struggles but he's learned you know what it takes to go out there and be consistent...he works his butt off defensively when he's not playing."
Lovullo mentioned what a "luxury" it is to have Alexander and to be able to play him at three different positions on any day so he can get guys off their feet.
Alexander worked on countless drills with Perezchica. He mastered how to play third base and second base along with shortstop. Lovullo didn't continue to pressure him, instead choosing to play him in the right games and moments.
"It's a lot of the hard work that he's putting in that nobody's watching or paying attention to and that to me is discipline." Every day before the game, Alexander works on his defense and strives to improve.
Alexander spoke on the drills he did with Perezchica, "Me and TP been working a lot and it's early ground balls with foam balls out of the machine. Just glove presentations like I said slowing the game down and just play the game. how you know how to play It, don't try to do too much. Be the guy that you know they called up for a reason."
The foam ball machine is a velo machine that forces fielders to have soft hands and gloves. "It's not a baseball. It's not going to stick in your glove so need a real soft glove. Glove presentation has to be right or it's gonna bounce out of your glove if you try to squeeze too hard or you're too stiff with your hands and wrist. It's going to bounce out."
Alexander has been doing the foam ball machine since Double-A and it's his "comfort zone."
Lovullo didn't continue to add to his plate by making him continually be the captain of the defense, instead opting to put him at second and third base to build his confidence and help him.
Lovullo spoke about how different it is in MLB compared to Minors, "You know the priority is to win baseball games and he's coming from...land of development....make some mistakes and learn from it the next day."
Lovullo continued on the process he took to help Alexander and put him in the right spots to excel. "But the consequences are severe here and I think that might've overwhelmed him. So I pulled back on him and dripped him into the right places at the right time and he's excelling."
Alexander shared some of the differences or lack there is between the three positions he's been playing, "you're at second base...Just the angles are a little bit different than the left side. Third base is all really footwork. You just drop steps or coming in and get the ball...shortstops kind of a little bit of everything here in the middle of the field, trying to take charge."
Alexander made sure to note how much the team helped prepare him for second base and third base in Spring Training giving him countless reps there to get him ready for this season.
Finally, last night, Lovullo put Alexander at shortstop. The test was passed with flying colors. Alexander made numerous highlight plays, including a diving grab that forced Ketel Marte to jump over him before Alexander threw the ball to first to get the out.
Alexander spoke about the play, "I gotta get there, dove over, took a chance, took a dive at it, so out of the corner of my eye, I see Ketel jump over me and I thought this is going to be way sicker than it already was, so it definitely added some flair to that play."
It was Alexander's third game in a row at three different positions. Each time, he's succeeded and hasn't made an error at any of those positions. He's become the team's utility infielder capable of performing strongly at any of third, second, or shortstop.
He has yet to make an error at third or second base in 37 chances. He hasn't made an error since May 4th, when he was at shortstop.
"I think I was speeding up the game. I mean, someone hit the ball 100 miles an hour. Obviously trying to make a play, not trying to miss the ball or any of that...but I wouldn't be on the team if I couldn't play defense. They trust me at third, short, and second and doing my job."
Alexander spoke highly about a major confidence boost he got in the field on May 10th against the Orioles when he recorded five assists and played an excellent second base. "He put me at second and I kind of had a confidence booster in that Baltimore game...Turn a big double play, just little plays too."
Lovullo has credited wins to Alexander and his recent play. "We're winning games because of him. That's the ultimate compliment when a young player is going to come in here and help you win games, and it's very noticeable."
Alexander returned the love for his manager when informed of what Lovullo said about him. "I even remember when I made that first error in Atlanta, he was the first guy sitting at my locker,..gave me a hug and he's like. Hey, I'm, I'm riding with you, you're my guy. And he knew I can play defense and I know that as well...having their trust and everything that's everything to me."
Don't be surprised to see more of Blaze Alexander. According to Lovullo, "It's a possibility" that Alexander starts to see more starts at third base due to the slumping Eugenio Suarez.