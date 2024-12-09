Can the D-backs Secure International Superstar Roki Sasaki?
As expected, Japanese pitching star Roki Sasaki has been posted by Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball. The sensation with the 100 MPH fastball and a classic splitter is well on his way to being one of, if not the biggest bargains of the 2024-25 offseason.
The Diamondbacks invested considerable resources into scouting Sasaki this past season, with multiple trips by their scouting department to watch him pitch. Then towards the end of the season General Manager Mike Hazen, along with assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye, traveled all the way to Japan to scout him as well. The team would not have invested that time and resources if they didn't think they had a shot.
Sasaki is only 23 years old, and with less than six professional seasons, is subject to MLB's international signing bonus rules and restrictions. This is somewhat similar to Shohei Ohtani's situation back in 2017, when he signed with the Angels for a mere $2.3 million.
The 2024 international signing period ends on December 15th. As of one month ago, the AP reported the Dodgers had the most bonus pool remaining at $2.5 million. The D-backs only had $560,000 remaining.
Sasaki is not expected to sign prior to December 15th. Rather he will likely use the closed period between December 15th and January 15th, when the 2025 window reopens, to negotiate the best possible terms.
It is at that point where the Diamondbacks' chances to sign Sasaki increase. Presuming bonus money is a factor in his decision, Arizona could have an advantage over their rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
There are five tiers of bonus pool money available, with the D-backs in the second highest tier, and the Dodgers in the lowest.
Tier 1: $7,555,500 Athletics, Brewers, Mariners, Marlins, Rays, Reds, Tigers, Twins
Tier 2: $6,908,600 Diamondbacks, Guardians, Orioles, Pirates, Rockies, Royals
Tier 3: $6,261,600 Angels, Blue Jays, Braves, Cubs, Mets, Nationals, Padres, Phillies, Rangers, Red Sox, White Sox, Yankees
Tier 4: $5,646,200 Astros, Cardinals
Tier 5: $5,146,200 Dodgers, Giants
Most, if not all of these teams may have had previous "handshake" agreements in place with other international amateurs. That's part of the shadowy nature of the process unfortunately. Any team signing Sasaki may have to give a lion's share of their bonus to Sasaki, causing them to renege on prior commitments.
That may be something the Diamondbacks are loath to do. They have spent a lot of goodwill and actual dollars to build up the best academy in the Dominican Republic, for example. Anything that would erode that goodwill would be a negative for the team.
Many have speculated that Sasaki going to the Dodgers is a forgone conclusion. But clearly the Diamondbacks did not believe that was a fait accompli, based on their dedication to scouting the young phenom.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we continue to cover the winter meetings and the remainder of the offseason.