Celebrate July 4th at Chase Field with Stunning Firework Display
The Arizona Diamondbacks are offering a flurry of special events, celebrations and giveaways for their upcoming homestand, offering fans a chance to enjoy a festive atmosphere as July 4th approaches.
Arizona Diamondbacks Offer Chase Field Firework Spectacular for July 4th Weekend
According to a team press release, the Diamondbacks will be offering two days' worth of postgame fireworks, as well as a patriotic giveaway for Independence Day weekend — facing the Kansas City Royals in a three-game set.
Firework shows will occur on July 3 and 4, and will offer a Patriotic Tee giveaway for the first 20,000 fans on July 5, no special purchase necessary.
(Video courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks Communications)
The release reads as follows:
"Get your oohs and aahs ready because the Diamondbacks are hosting the ultimate Fourth of July weekend at Chase Field featuring a two-day Fireworks Spectacular presented by Bar-S on July 3 & 4, and a Patriotic Tee giveaway for the first 20,000 fans on [July] 5.
"The team is also offering two patriotic specialty food items during the three-day celebration: Apple Pie Nachos (Churro Dog HQ, Section 129), cinnamon sugar flour tortillas topped with vanilla yogurt, warm apple pie filling, whipped cream and bourbon caramel sauce, and a Firecracker Dog (Big Dawgs, Sections 105 & 324), a footlong bacon wrapped dog topped with Queso Bravo, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, sour cream, Cotija and green onions."
Fans can purchase tickets at this link.
But July 4th weekend won't contain the only planned events this homestand. Arizona will have their annual Pride Night on Friday, June 27 against the Miami Marlins.
"The Diamondbacks will kick off a homestand packed with celebrations on Friday, June 27 with the team’s sixth annual Pride Night, where fans can purchase a special ticket package at dbacks.com/pride to receive an exclusive D-backs Pride jersey, walk in the pregame Rainbow Walk and support local organizations One Community, one-n-ten, Phoenix Pride, and Prisma Community Care.
"All fans can enjoy a colorful evening of activities and entertainment in Pride Plaza in la Terraza and a special in-game performance by the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus.Tickets for all games can be purchased at dbacks.com/tickets."
Other events in the schedule include the inaugural Police vs. Fire softball game on June 28, managed by Diamondbacks legends Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez. The event will be free to the public and occur after the conclusion of Saturday's game.
June 29 will feature three events: Pilates in the Ballpark, a Paint at the Park ticket package, and a special Hunger Awareness raffle during Sunday's game against the Marlins.