Zac Gallen Fires Back at Critics After Being Named Opening Day Starter

The Arizona Diamondbacks named right-hander Zac Gallen their opening day starter on Wednesday, finally putting an end to the speculation. Gallen will take the mound at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for the March 26 opener.

He will replace right-hander Merrill Kelly, who was initially given the honor before having to shut down from throwing due to intercostal nerve irritation in his back.

Gallen pitched to a career-worst 4.83 ERA in 2025, and previously struggled on opening day against the Cubs last season, walking four batters and giving up four runs in four innings while newly-signed ace Corbin Burnes had to wait to make his D-backs debut.

Gallen is well aware of how rough his performance in 2025 was — and, apparently, how some might react to his being named the opening day starter. He acknowledged the elephant in the room.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Addresses Critics

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I know there are some people, probably, who think I don't deserve [starting on opening day]," Gallen said (via Jose Romero of AZCentral). "It is what it is. Go out there and have a big year this year and try to have a little bit better results than last opening day."

But Gallen isn't necessarily focused on the critics that much. He will become just the third Diamondbacks pitcher to make four consecutive opening day starts, joining franchise legends Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb. Gallen called it an honor to make that many opening day starts for this club.

"It's just an honor, it's humbling," Gallen said. "Four is crazy, just kind of puts into perspective how long I've been here. It's nice."

Gallen also said he feels for Kelly — his friend, locker-mate and fellow righty. Kelly, who is an Arizona native, was set to make his first-ever opening day start.

“I know what it means personally,” Gallen said (via Alex Weiner of AZ Sports). “I can’t imagine what it means for him being a local guy and finally getting an opportunity, and then just having an unfortunate circumstance of not being healthy enough. I feel for him in that sense. So yeah, I mean, it’s not something I take lightly.”

Gallen has made three starts thus far in spring training, and has yet to allow a run. He pitched three scoreless, baserunner-free innings against the Mariners in his most recent outing.

Despite the opening day decision, the D-backs' rotation order has yet to be fully solidified.

Manager Torey Lovullo did not offer insight as to what the eventual order may look like, or if Kelly will be able to slot in to the back end of the rotation without landing on the injured list. Kelly is scheduled to start his first Cactus League game on Friday.