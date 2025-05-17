Christian Montes De Oca Opens Up About Journey to the Big Leagues
The Diamondbacks promoted Christian Montes De Oca to the major leagues on Friday. He was in the middle of a throwing program the day before when a trainer stopped him with an important message.
"The trainer said, 'Hey, stop the running, the pitching coach is looking for you. So go look for the pitching coach.' At that point, I had a little bit of a chill, a little bit of a feeling," Montes De Oca told Jack Sommers of Arizona Diamondbacks On SI, via interpreter Alex Arpiza.
Montes De Oca originally thought he would be reviewing a successful ball/strike challenge in his last outing with Aces' pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru. Instead, it was manager Jeff Gardner informing him that he'd been promoted to the major leagues.
"He told me I had been a good teammate, been a professional, and heading to the big leagues."
After hearing the good news, he informed his parents and his brother.
Montes De Oca signed with the Diamondbacks as a 22-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in December 2021. Most prospects sign out of Latin America between 16 and 18, with 22 being extremely old in comparison. Since he signed at such an advanced age, it meant he had to make the most of his opportunity, and as soon as possible, to reach the big leagues.
It didn't take long for him to get on the organization's radar after signing, dominating in Visalia with a 2.03 ERA and a 51.9% strikeout rate in his first 10 professional appearances before a promotion to High-A Hillsboro. Each year, he's made steady progress, successfully climbing one level in the minor league system. His journey also included a stint in the Arizona Fall League in 2023, where he pitched to a 3.12 ERA in 8.2 innings.
"In Latin America, signing at that age is a little bit more difficult, a little bit unheard of. Really I think it's thanks to God to be able to give me the opportunity."
Montes De Oca was invited to big league camp this spring, where he left a positive impression on the coaching staff. He did well in five appearances, allowing just one run in 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. Montes De Oca described the experience of his first Spring Training.
"I love being around the veteran guys. They gave me advice, they told me how it was, straightforward, and just being in a family environment."
He sits 94-98 MPH on both his four-seamer and sinker, then finishes off hitters with his swing-and-miss slider. In 12 outings with Triple-A Reno, he pitched to a 2.35 ERA and a 17/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 innings. The strong performance earned him a promotion to the major league bullpen.
Now in the big leagues, he'll have a chance to contribute with those same veterans. His next appearance will serve as his major league debut.