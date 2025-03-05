Comparing Diamondbacks ON SI and MLB Pipeline Prospect Rankings
The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a lot of success developing players internally over the last several years. Last week we reported that the D-backs are one of only a handful of teams with over 50% of their 40-man roster homegrown, either through draft or international free agent signings.
During the offseason we rolled out our own prospect rankings heading into 2025, with detailed articles on each of them. You can check out this Links Hub for all 40 articles on the D-backs' top 40 prospect. On Wednesday, MLB Pipeline released their top D-backs' prospect rankings. We compare the top half of the two lists.
Honing in on the top 15 prospects, it's interesting to note that 11of them are within zero, one or two ranking spots. There are three players, however, whose rankings by MLB Pipeline differ from ours by between three and seven spots. We thought it would be interesting to focus on those three: Demetrio Crisantes, Adrian Del Castillo, and Gino Groover.
It should be stated up front, however, that there is no right or wrong. We have tremendous respect for our colleagues at Pipeline.
Demetrio Crisantes
Crisantes was ranked as the number five prospect by us, but is all the way up at a lofty number two by Pipeline. This mirrors the ranking by Baseball America, who also have Crisantes at number two.
It's not hard to see why. Playing across two levels, rookie ball in the Arizona Complex League and then Class-A in the California League, Crisantes displayed a fabulous hit tool. In 438 PA across those two levels he hit .341/.429/.492, .921 OPS.
Crisantes didn't skip a beat when he was promoted to Visalia either, as he hit .355 in rookie ball and .333 in Class-A. He finished 2024 with an incredible 57-game on-base streak as well. The only reason Crisantes wasn't a rung or two higher on our ranking is that he has not yet played in High-A and the power has yet to emerge, as he hit just seven homers last year.
Gino Groover
Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI has Groover at the lofty number three position. We have been especially impressed with his hit tool, and work ethic, and his ability to play third, first, and even second base. Pipeline has Groover seven spots lower at number 10.
That's understandable, as Groover has played in just 88 minor league games, 61 last year in a season marred by injury. He hit well when on the field however, with a slash line of .281/.367/.474, .841 OPS while playing in High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo.
Recently D-backs manager Torey Lovullo raved about his improved defense and emphatically stated that "Gino can hit!"
Adrian Del Castillo
Diamondbacks ON SI's 11th ranked prospect Adrian Del Castillo had a breakout season at Triple-A Reno in 2024. He stunned everyone by pounding out 36 doubles, three triples, and 26 homers in just 413 at-bats in the Pacific Coast League.
That led to a .312/.399/.603 slash line with a 1.002 OPS. It's hard to do better than that. So it's not a surprise that Pipeline has him all the way up at number five.
Del Castillo had a tremendous start to his MLB career as well, going 13 for 36 with three homers and 14 RBI in his first ten games. That production also came with 14 strikeouts and over a .521 BABIP, and clearly was not a sustainable pace.
Over his next 15 games he hit a more human .273/.319/.409, .728 OPS, with one homer and 14 more strikeouts. While there is little doubt that Del Castillo's bat will play in MLB, and he can be an above average hitter, the real issue is with his defense and throwing.
Base stealers were successful in 27 of 29 attempts with Del Castillo behind the plate. The other aspects of his defense were passable, but it's clearly an area where much improvement is needed. He was optioned out on September 15 last year to make way for Jose Herrera to back up Gabriel Moreno for the rest of the year.
General Manager Mike Hazen made clear at the winter meetings that improvement on defense was the priority for Del Castillo. The catcher was set back momentarily with a sore elbow in spring training, but is back playing in games behind the plate to work on that defense.
The two players ranked 15th on the respective rankings appear on only one of the two lists. Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI has hard-throwing Dylan Ray ranked 15th, while Pipeline has him five slots lower at 20.
Third baseman Yassel Soler is comes in at number 15 for pipeline but was at 19 for us. Ultimately these are all relatively small differences. It's impossible to predict how prospects will turn out. There will always be several prospects off any list that disappoint and others that surprise in a good way.