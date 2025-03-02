Gino Groover Wants his Play to Force Diamondbacks Hand
The Arizona Diamondbacks originally selected LuJames "Gino" Groover 48th overall in the 2nd round of the 2023 draft. So far the young 3rd baseman is living up to his selection.
Coming into this spring training he's had anything but a regular camp. After battling food poisoning earlier in February, he's overcome some side-effects and worked his way back onto the field.
On Saturday Groover spoke with Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks ON SI after a big game on Friday. There he hit his first home run of spring, "First hit on the big stage. 9th and it was also a homer. It was just a great moment in general." said the 22 year old prospect.
For a young prospect he has found himself in among an experienced group of players. The camp so far has been filled with major leaguers both on the current Diamondbacks roster, and others vying for a spot.
"It's been a great camp. Really good soaking up the experience. Getting as much knowledge from all the guys up here. A lot of big leaguers have been up here for 10 plus years. It's a long time," said Groover.
"Getting as much knowledge as I can from them. Learning the tricks and trades of the game. Things that helped them stay up here for such a long time. At the end of the day, I want to be a big leaguer for as long as I can. And I want to be in here for 10 plus years as well.," the third baseman continued.
"Besides that, I want to just enjoy the moment" Groover said. "Enjoying this experience. They've been taking really good care of me up here."
Gino Groover is still a ways away from the big leagues, but has found himself in a position to learn from current major leaguers, and he's using this opportunity to its fullest.
The biggest takeaway for him to this point in camp is the importance of defense. "Playing on defense, being as consistent as you can be. Playing defense at a high level, taking away hits from other teams. The offense will be there, but they showed me the importance of defense essentially."
Manager Torey Lovullo likes what he's seen on the defensive side so far. "He's playing at the right pace. We've encouraged him through the course of his player development to trust his instincts, which are fantastic. I've seen accuracy with his throws, I've seen a confidence with the way he's moving on the field. He's a good story for us" Lovullo said.
These are extremely important developments for Groover. Known as a bat first prospect, Groover parlayed his short, compact swing with limited movement into a .281/.367/.474, .841 OPS batting line in 2024. That added up to a 133 wRC+, or about 33% better than league average for his levels. But being a Diamondback means excelling on defense as well.
"His bat right now is his carry tool, but we don't want that to be the case. We want him to be excellent on both sides of the ball" Lovullo said.
Immediately following that comment though, Lovullo turned and said in an excited way "He's another guy, he can hit! He can absolutely hit!"
Groover is another Diamondbacks young player that seems to fit the mold the team is always after. Confident, but not brash, determined, but trusting.
"At the end of the day, the goal is to be on the big league club and help them win." said Groover. "I've got to force their hand a little bit, go out there and leave them no choice. Do my job, get a full season under my belt, and things will take care of themselves."
Lovullo said that answer didn't surprise him. "He understands this game, he understands where he's at, and he doesn't get in his own way. A lot of times young players get in their own way. That's not the case with Gino. He's very self aware. He understands where his development is at, and he wants to make the most of his opportunity, and he is. He's definitely opened my eyes."
Lovullo even took joy in pointing out Groover's family background. "Did you know his father was a Harlem Globetrotter" Lovullo asked? Indeed that's true. LuJames Groover II played college basketball and spent time as a Globetrotter as well. His mother ran track, and his grandfather was a semi-pro baseball player in Georgia.
Now LuJames Groover III has the opportunity to take the family legacy a step further and become a major leaguer. That time is coming soon if he continues along his current path.