Corbin Burnes Contract Details and Knock On Effects for the Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off a surprising free agent coup late on Friday night, signing ace pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six year, $210 million contract. Burnes can opt out of the contract after 2026. The Diamondbacks have not yet made the deal official.
Burnes was the 2021 NL Cy Young winner while pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers. He posted a 2.43 ERA and 1.63 FIP in 167 innings that year. Last season he threw 194 innings for the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA, but a somewhat higher 3.55 FIP.
For his career he is 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA and 17.1 baseball reference WAR in 903 innings.
Burnes Contract Details
Bob Nightengale of the USA today earlier reported that Burnes has an opt-out and a full no-trade clause through 2026. If he does not opt out, then he can still block trades to 14 teams in the final four years. Nightengale also provided clarity over the structure of the deal:
Deferrals?
Another important feature of this deal could be deferrals. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported that a "significant" amount of money is deferred.
The Diamondbacks are no stranger to the deferred salary mechanism. In the first few years of the franchise, Jerry Colangelo famously deferred upwards of $200 million in payroll. That resulted in MLB instituting rules that stipulate teams must fund a separate, sequestered account within 18 months of the season being deferred.
Teams don't actually have that money to use on other players then, other than the interest earned. Ken Kendrick explained this process last year in response to the Shohei Ohtani signing.
Related Content: Ken Kendrick: "Dodgers are Not Gaming the System with Ohtani Deferrals"
In 2015, Kendrick engineered a then franchise record six year, $206.5 million salary for Zac Greinke. $62.5 million of that salary was deferred to five equal payments of $12.5 million beginning in 2022.
When Madison Bumgarner was signed prior to the 2020 season to a five-year, $85 million contract, $15 million of that was deferred also.
Updated 2025 Payroll Commit
Absent any additional moves to reduce salary elsewhere, this deal brings the D-backs' current 2025 payroll commit snapshot to $190 million according to calculations we've made. That would exceed the previous franchise record payroll of $177 million from 2024. This does not include any deferrals that might have been made.
The Diamondbacks still have the stated goals of bringing in a high-end, high-leverage reliever and a right-handed bat. Even if they choose the trade route to accomplish that, there will be further payroll increases.
With seven major league starters now on the roster, it seems likely the D-backs will trade at least one of them. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the team is committed to winning in 2025 and is unlikely to trade from the top of their rotation, i.e. Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly.
If they can move all or a large enough portion of Jordan Montgomery's $22.5 million contract, that would then free up funds to address other needs such as a right-handed hitter and a high leverage reliever.
It's also possible the team could trade one of Ryne Nelson or Brandon Pfaadt. Both have very high trade values due to remaining years of control. Eduardo Rodriguez's contract is probably not movable until he proves his health over at least the first half of the 2025 season.
Related Content: What Are the Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher's Trade Values?
Draft Pick Compensation
The Diamondbacks will lose their third highest pick in the draft, as Burnes had been offered and rejected a qualifying offer. As the D-backs also received a Compensation Round A pick when the Houston Astros signed Christian Walker, that means they will forfeit their regular second round pick.
Thus, as of right now, the D-backs will have the 18th and 29th overall picks in the draft. They lose their second round pick, which would have been the 58th overall. Their next pick come in the third round, 93rd overall. MLB Draft order details.