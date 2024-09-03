Corbin Carroll Awarded National League Player of the Month Honors
Arizona Diamondbacks' young star outfielder Corbin Carroll has been on a tear at the plate. That offensive surge, coupled with some outstanding defensive plays, has won him the National League Player of the Month title.
It's the first time the 2023 Rookie of the Year has received the award, and he'll become first D-backs player to win it since Paul Goldschmidt in June of 2018.
Both D-backs fans and national media alike have taken note of the major surge the outfielder has had, after it looked like things weren't going to go Carroll's way in 2024.
He struggled greatly through the first three months of the season, but began to hit for power again in July. In August, he looked like an entirely different player, slashing .280/.342/.700 for the month.
That adds up to an exceptional 1.042 OPS. He might not be hitting for an unbelievable average, but Carroll has been destroying the baseball for well over a month.
He hit 11 homers, a double and four triples in August, and put out six multi-hit games in that span. He's also in the midst of an impressive on-base streak, reaching safely in 41 straight games that he's started.
Starting his season out at a dismal pace, Carroll was slashing .186/.269/.273 as late as May 25th. A slash that ugly will take a while to climb above respectable levels, but he began to get hot midway through July, carrying it into his eventual award-winning August.
As of today, still in the midst of his hot stretch, Carroll has raised his season slash to a much more respectable .232/.316/.430, as he continues to get on base, rack up extra-base hits and serve as one of Arizona's primary run creators.
He put forward 24 RBI in the month of August, but, sitting atop the lineup once more, he's also scored 30 runs. While his 11 homers can couple some of those runs scored with their RBI counterpart, he's still gotten on base and helped create chaos for opposing teams, as Arizona's top-end offense has soared through the last month and a half of play.
Despite starting at such an ugly pace, Carroll is now worth 2.4 bWAR on the season, and seems to be getting into a more comfortable rhythm of everyday production. He's raised his overall OPS to .746, and OPS+ to 106, both numbers beginning to soar above league average for the first time all year.
The D-backs will hope to get more of the same production from their young star. Carroll seems to be hitting well, and playing more confidently, and now he has the hardware to back it up.