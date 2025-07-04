Corbin Carroll Return Imminent, May Play this Weekend vs Royals
Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll Update
As reported yesterday, Corbin Carroll's return timeline leapt forward over the last few days. He played in an Arizona Complex League game on Thursday night and took four at-bats in a live batting practice session on Friday against Kendall Graveman.
Speaking on Friday afternoon, Lovullo said that Carroll's return was imminent, and in his own opinion, he could even return as soon as this weekend against the Royals.
Lovullo hedged a little, emphasizing that his opinion is not the final say on the specific day the player returns, that's up to the medical team.
Carroll went on the injured list June 24 after suffering a chip fracture in his left wrist. The chip is embedded in his tissue and does not need to fuse back to the bone it chipped off of.
Thus, it's simply a matter of pain tolerance, but Lovullo said that Carroll reported minimal to no discomfort coming off the live BP session Friday.
When Carroll returns, the Diamondbacks will need to make a difficult roster decision. Jake McCarthy was called up June 24 to replace Carroll on the roster and has played well. He's batting .267 with an .824 OPS including a triple and a homer since being recalled. He's also made several outstanding defensive plays.
Tim Tawa has been slumping the last month, but has positional flexibility and bats right-handed. Alek Thomas is playing a good center field, but his offense is only slightly improved over his career averages. He came into the season with a .629 OPS and this year he's at .657.
One of these three players is going to be optioned to Triple-A Reno. No matter who it is, it will surely be a "difficult conversation" for Lovullo to have with the player.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Sunday Starter
The Diamondbacks have not yet named a Sunday starter, but strong hints were dropped. Speaking on Thursday, Lovullo indicated that the team would look to insert someone in for Sunday and push Zac Gallen back to Monday in San Diego.
Friday afternoon, Anthony DeSclafani was seen throwing a bullpen session, and he appears to be lined up to pitch on Sunday. Lovullo said they were close to making a decision but was not ready to confirm it until they "get everything situated."
Pressed a little harder, Lovullo said "We don't have a lot of choices. You know, potential opener, DeSclafani, Jake [Woodford]. So there's a lot of different possibilities there."
DeSclafani has made four long relief appearances since signing with the D-backs, posting a 4.82 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched. He gave up six runs, five earned in his first 4.1 innings.
But he's not been scored upon over his last two outings, five innings pitched, and give up only one hit and two walks.
The 35-year-old, ten-year veteran did not pitch at all in 2024, recovering from surgery. He has a career 54-56 record with a 4.21 ERA, and a 101 ERA+. His best season was 2021 while with the Giants, when he went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 31 starts.