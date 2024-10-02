Could Joc Pederson Return to the Diamondbacks?
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Joc Pederson last winter to solve their DH problem. In 2023, the position was a practical black hole for the team. Pederson more than fixed the problem, showing himself as one of the best-designated hitters in the league.
Pederson will very likely become a Free Agent this winter, after signing a one-year 9.5 million dollar deal with a mutual option for a second season. Mutual options are very rarely picked up, as a player who had a good year will likely want to decline the option, and a bad year will lead the team to decline it.
With Joc Pederson having one of the best seasons of his career it is pretty safe to say that he may want to hit the open market and search for a longer and more lucrative deal, so is there any way the Diamondbacks could retain his services?
In 2024 Pederson hit .275/.393/.908 with a 151 OPS+. As a platoon bat his plate appearances were nearly cut in half from a full time player, but that didn't stop him from mashing 23 Home Runs in 367 at bats. His 151 wRc+ is the highest of his career, topping 144 in 2021, and soaring past 128 wRc+ in 2016.
Pederson spoke with media members after the Diamondbacks were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Among those media personnel was Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers. During the interview, Pederson reflected upon the season he had with the club.
"I think it went well, but I think you keep going back and fourth in your head to see what you could've done better." With how the Diamondbacks' season ended there is obviously a bittersweet feeling to things. They won 89 games and missed the playoffs due to a tiebreaker.
The most pertinent response came when Pederson was asked if he would like to return to the Diamondbacks following his 2024 campaign. "Yeah. I loved my time here." said Pederson. "It was a great experience. It's a great clubhouse, great coaches, a great front office and it was a really good experience for me."
"I think I'll take a few weeks to chill out. Nothing really happens until after the World Series anyway, so then figure out what is the best move."
The market for Joc Pederson will certainly be active, as he is one of the best pure hitters to reach free agency this year, though his lack of positional versatility might play into the Diamondbacks' favor,
Pederson is a pure DH. He did not see the field in 2024 for Arizona, and that is exactly what they need. The club has a full-position player group that is battling for playing time. What they no longer have is a big bat to come in off the bench and do damage on the offensive side.
With the potential departures of Pederson along with Randal Grichuk, who also has a mutual option, the D-backs will need to find a new Designated Hitter, whether that is a reunion with one of those players or not.
Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen also briefly spoke about their departing Designated Hitters. "I loved the production we got from that spot. This is the first year we have gone in that direction [of a full-time DH]...[Grichuk and Pederson] both performed incredibly. They killed it, and they worked well together."
Joc Pedersons future with the Diamondbacks organization is not clear, but signs point towards a return being quite possible. Many factors play into this, and Hazen made it clear that the front office would get creative if need be and take the position in any direction that proved to be necessary.
The legacy that Pederson is leaving on the club from 2024 is a very positive one. His leadership in the clubhouse, and his impact on the field were meaningful. His love towards the fans was passionate, and he will be a fan favorite no matter where he plays.
