Could Jordan Lawlar Make Diamondbacks Opening Day Roster After All?
The ball came scorching off the bat 105 MPH on a line, splicing the left-center field gap and going all the way to the wall. Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar was off and running, turning around second base in the blink of an eye. He made it into third base easily for an RBI triple.
It's the dynamic combination of Lawlar's ability to drive the baseball and run so fast, along with top-level infield defense, that makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the game.
Lawlar is batting 5-for-18, .278 so far this spring, including a double, a triple, and homer. He's walked one time, has struck out five times, and posted a .927 OPS. It's a tiny spring training sample size with some of those at-bats coming against minor league pitching, but it's also a tantalizing taste of what kind of upside he has.
Bit by the injury bug once again, Lawlar played in just 23 minor league games last year, and has played just 230 total since being drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2021. He went to play in the Dominican Winter League, getting into 27 more games for Tigres de Licey.
Throughout the offseason and early spring training Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo have spoken about how Lawlar needs to play every day and continue his development. They all but telegraphed their intention for the young shortstop to begin the year in Triple-A to make up for lost time due to injuries.
They also brought in a slew of players to compete for the backup shortstop and utility role, further cementing the idea that Lawlar would begin the year in Triple-A.
They traded with the Houston Astros for utility infielder Grae Kessinger, and signed utility player Garrett Hampson to a minor league contract with a spring training invite. They also have Ildemaro Vargas in camp, along with former Colorado Rockie Connor Kaiser and minor leaguer Tim Tawa.
But there's been a subtle shift in how Lovullo has talked about Lawlar the last few days. The manager had previously said that the focus would be on getting him reps at shortstop and third base exclusively, keeping him on the left side of the infield.
The thinking was if there were an injury to Ketel Marte, they have multiple options that can fill in at second base. But if there were an issue with Eugenio Suarez, they don't really have an option at third. They would be "more desperate," as Lovullo put it. But now the conversation turned back to also getting him reps at second, so that he could be a candidate for the utility role.
"So I think that's kind of our thinking, getting him repped out over there at third base. And look, he's fighting to make the team. So anything's possible to happen. He might be our backup infielder. We will have to get him repped to second base, but we talked about doing that a little bit later in camp."
Lovullo paused for a moment, seeming to choose his words carefully as he often does, cracking the door ever so slightly more open while still exercising caution.
"He's always been a very mature young man from the day I met him when he was 18 years old. Something's different about him now. I think there's just a general confidence knowing he's put in the time. He went to Winter Ball. Not that he's paid his dues, but he's done his job as hard as he can at player development, and he is ready for the next set of challenges.
"That's what I see when I'm looking at him. But we know that his time is coming. When that arrival happens, we don't know yet, but he's going to tell us that story by his performance."
The tension between doing what's best for the player from a development and long-term standpoint and putting the best possible players at any given moment on the roster will always exist. Lawlar was rushed to the majors before he was ready in 2023, and it showed.
Lawlar only played in 50 games between the minor leagues and winter ball last year, and now has just six more in spring training games under his belt. It still seems likely the team will opt for caution and start Lawlar out in Triple-A, letting things play out a bit more before bringing him up.
But if Lawlar is truly going to be a star, he just might do what stars often do, which is bang down the door so hard with their performance that they won't be denied. Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we track this fascinating story.