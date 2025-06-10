D-back Lose Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca in One Night
PHOENIX -- The injuries continue to compound for a snakebitten Arizona Diamondbacks club. In the midst of a thrilling walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, the D-backs also lost two more relief arms to injuries.
Closer Justin Martinez had been cruising through a brilliant-looking ninth inning. He had collected seven whiffs on eight swings, and had Seattle down to their last strike with no one on.
But then, he threw a 97 MPH pitch wide of the zone, and immediately called a trainer over.
Martinez quickly exited the game. Manager Torey Lovullo called it right elbow tightness for the fiery reliever — a phrase that usually comes with a high level of concern.
"He's going to get some imaging tomorrow. We're going to hope for the best there," Lovullo said.
Martinez would not be the only casualty. Lovullo said recently-recalled reliever Christian Montes De Oca is also dealing with an elbow issue and will also receive imaging. The manager said the concern level for both relievers is "high, fairly high."
Montes De Oca threw 46 pitches over 2.2 sturdy innings for the D-backs in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday — his MLB debut. He looked to have stuff that played well at the major league level.
An understandably disappointed Martinez met with members of the media after the game.
"I feel bad," said Martinez without a translator. "I want to be healthy to help the team to win. I feel bad for that because everybody wants to be available to go out there and give the 100% that you have. But, like I said, it is what it is. We just have to figure it out and then come back stronger."
Martinez has already fallen victim to Tommy John Surgery once in his career, as he underwent the procedure back in 2021. Martinez said that Monday's injury did not have the same "pop" that he experienced the first time, though that is not always an indication that surgery will not be necessary.
"My elbow was getting tight in the last few pitches. I decided to call the trainer, figure out what was going on. ... I was starting to feel my elbow getting tight in the last few pitches. When I threw the last pitch, I felt something wasn't right," Martinez said.
The Diamondbacks can ill-afford to lose one of their more promising young bullpen arms, as a beaten-up relief core has already dealt with the loss of A.J. Puk. Arizona's 5.32 bullpen ERA ranks 27th in MLB.
"It hurts. It hurts me personally, because I love him," said Lovullo. "It means so much to this organization. And to hear the crowd gasp and the teammates inside the dugout screaming, 'no,' it's just not a good conclusion that you're watching.
"It's painful. It's really painful. So we're going to keep our fingers crossed for him," Lovullo said.
Lovullo said that new arms would be arriving on Tuesday. Just who those arms will be is uncertain as of this writing, but roster moves are on the horizon.