Diamondbacks Talking With Former Rays Closer

The Arizona Diamondbacks may be getting nearer to landing a closer.

According to recent reports from PHNX Diamondbacks' Derek Montilla and The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have been engaged in discussions with former Tampa Bay Rays right-hander and current free agent closer Pete Fairbanks.

Fairbanks is 32 years old, and would be entering his eighth major league season. The Rays held an $11 million club option on Fairbanks for the 2026 season, but chose not to pick that up, allowing the right-hander to elect free agency instead.

Sep 4, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Diamondbacks have a massive list of needs this offseason, but pitching is the headlining roster hole. The ninth inning, in particular, has been a sore spot, especially after the unfortunate injuries to A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez in 2025.

Fairbanks has had a track record of success in a Rays bullpen that's generally been of the above-average variety. For his full major league career, Fairbanks owns a 3.19 ERA and 3.10 FIP. Rarely have his peripherals undermined his ERA by more than a negligible margin.

Fairbanks went 27-for-32 in saves with a 2.83 ERA this past season with a FIP of 3.63. He ran into some trouble in the middle third of the year, but never saw his ERA inflate above 3.21 on the season.

Fairbanks has been the primary closer in a mostly by-committee bullpen for the past three seasons, and has been consistently effecitve in that role.

He throws in the upper 90s and relies on that 97-98 MPH fastball over 50% of the time. However, his swing-and-miss metrics have gone down in the past pair of seasons.

His K/9 that sat north of 13.00 in 2022 and 2023 fell all the way to the high 8.00s, and his whiff and chase percentages sat closer to league average this past season.

Still, he's been an effective, stabilizing veteran in the back end, and he'd be one of the more affordable arms available on the free agent market.

After seeing Ryan Helsley, Raisel Iglesias and Devin Williams all earn contracts worth $14-17 million per season, FanGraphs Crowdsource estimate expects Fairbanks to be worth a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million per year).

In terms of value for the money, Fairbanks would be one of the best options available in a payroll-constricted offseason for Arizona — if that estimate is accurate, or close.

Regardless, the D-backs will have to find a way to stay engaged with the relief market. As inflated as it's been, Arizona cannot afford to roll into 2026 without some number of upgrades to their battered bullpen.

