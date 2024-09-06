D-backs Activate Ketel Marte from Injured List
Ketel Marte has undisputedly been the Arizona Diamondbacks' MVP in 2024. He has put himself right in the middle of the NL MVP discussion, started in his second All-Star game, and has had an unbelievable resurgence to peak form. Now, on Friday, September 6th, he is set to make his return to the D-backs after being activated from the Injured List.
Marte was injured on August 10th in a matchup with the Phillies. Philadelphia's backup catcher Garrett Stubbs took a bad slide into second base, putting pressure on Marte's ankle, leaving him in extreme pain.
While originally designated day to day, Marte continued to experience pain and ended up re-aggravating his injury in Tampa Bay against the Rays. During an at-bat in that game, Marte would once again collapse onto his left leg, leaving him needing assistance to come off the field.
After what has been a near month-long recovery process, and after lots of monitoring, and ramping up in various ways, it is finally time for Marte to return to the Diamondbacks' active roster.
Marte has already racked up 5.3 WAR on the year, his most since 2019. His 150 wRC+ has been game-changing for the Diamondbacks offense, and his 30 home runs lead the club. Even with all of Marte's production missing the D-backs offense has not slowed down.
Since August 11th, when Marte first began sitting out of ballgames, en route to eventually going on the Injured List, the Diamondbacks' offense has scored an average of 6.7 runs per game. They also have a team OPS of .805.
This comes in part due to the players around Marte beginning to heat up and pick up any slack. Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez in particular heated up in July, and reached scorching-hot performance levels during August, leading to Carroll taking NL Player of the Month honors.
Another factor to this unheard-of production during an MVP candidate's absence is the unexpected production coming from Luis Guillorme and Kevin Newman. The two players are bench/utility infielders, which would serve as excellent depth for any club. With Arizona though, both have filled in beautifully for Marte, stepping into a sort of platoon role at second base.
Since August 11th, D-backs second basemen have hit to a 103 wRC+, with a .378 OBP and a 14.3% BB rate. With Marte returning to his position, moving this sort of production to the bench bodes well for the team's depth, making the Diamondbacks even more dangerous offensively.
In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks optioned young center fielder Jorge Barrosa back to Triple-A Reno. Barrosa was recalled on September 1st when rosters expanded and worked as outfield depth and a defensive replacement. He has hit only .176 in multiple stints in the majors in 2024, going 1 for 7 in this most recent stretch.
The Diamondbacks face off against the Houston Astros in the first game of an important three-game set at 5:10 p.m.